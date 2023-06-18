Willmar City Council to hold a public hearing regarding selling property owned by Willmar Municipal Utilities

WILLMAR — Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding selling property owned by Willmar Municipal Utilities during its Tuesday, June 20, regular meeting, which will take place at the Willmar Municipal Utilities auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting was moved from Monday, June 19, due to the new Juneteenth holiday that is being recognized federally and statewide during which no government business is to take place.

Willmar Municipal Utilities is selling four parcels it owns along the 800 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest to Chaw’s Asian Market , which is the downstairs tenant on one of the lots, for $280,000.

The parcels were originally purchased by Willmar Municipal Utilities in order to someday expand its facilities, but recent studies have shown that an expansion at this location is no longer feasible and WMU is currently in the process of acquiring property at a different location to construct new facilities.