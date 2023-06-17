Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Willmar City Council to meet in closed session to discuss potential land sale

The Willmar City Council will go into a closed session at the end of its meeting Tuesday to discuss the potential sale of city-owned land.

City Line Towing 042723 002.jpg
Jason Butler, owner of City Line Towing in downtown Willmar, has been in a feud with the City of Willmar revolving around a piece of property underneath the bridge that connects two of his properties. Butler had been storing the cars on the lot, which is owned by the city, but was later asked to move the vehicles off the property.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 8:33 AM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council will go into closed session at the end of its meeting Tuesday, June 20 for a land sale discussion of parcel 95-921-5690, which is owned by the city, and the discussion of a land sale offer for city-owned land under the First Street bridge.

The meeting, which was rescheduled from Monday, June 19, due to the Juneteenth holiday, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Willmar Municipal Utilities auditorium.

The city has been in dispute over use of the land under the First Street bridge with Jason Butler of City Line Towing, who owns the properties on each side of the bridge.

It is unclear what the intended use would be for parcel 95-921-5690, which is located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Willmar Avenue and 22nd Street Southwest between Baker Field at Bill Taunton Stadium and CentraCare — Willmar Care Center and Therapy Suites.

Another item on the agenda is the consideration of the approval of general obligation bonds in the amount of $9.455 million to fund the city’s 2023 street improvement projects.

The total cost of the 2023 street improvement projects is $26.99 million and other funding sources include the State of Minnesota, the city of Willmar and assessments paid by property owners adjacent to the street improvement areas.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is an introduction to Willmar Fests Royalty and the 2023 Royalty candidates; setting the 2024 budget calendar for the city of Willmar; consideration of an amendment to the city’s social media policy; consideration of a THC product license for Mr. Smoke; the acceptance of Willmar Area Community Foundation grant funds; updates on the status of planning and development grants; a discussion on short-term rentals; consideration of a rebranding proposal; setting a public hearing for the creation of an industrial three zoning district; and consideration of an easement for the Willmar Wye.

