Willmar City Council to meet Monday, April 17

WILLM AR — The Willmar City Council is scheduled to meet Monday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom on the second floor of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building.

At the end of the meeting, the council will close the meeting to the public to discuss several possible land transactions.

The council also plans to hire an accounting firm to act as interim finance director, as longtime Finance Director Steve Okins will retire April 21. Also on the agenda is approval of a revision of employee policies.

The complete agenda and accompanying materials can be found on the city’s website at willmarmn.gov .

