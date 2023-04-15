Willmar City Council to meet Monday, April 17

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW




The agenda for the next Willmar City Council meeting includes the hiring of an accounting firm to act as interim finance director and closed discussion of property issues.

Health and Human Services Building in Kandiyohi County
The exterior of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building in Willmar.
Gretchen Brown / West Central Tribune file photo
Today at 1:57 PM

WILLM AR — The Willmar City Council is scheduled to meet Monday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom on the second floor of the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building.

At the end of the meeting, the council will close the meeting to the public to discuss several possible land transactions.

The council also plans to hire an accounting firm to act as interim finance director, as longtime Finance Director Steve Okins will retire April 21. Also on the agenda is approval of a revision of employee policies.

The complete agenda and accompanying materials can be found on the city’s website at willmarmn.gov .



