News Local

Willmar City Council will consider approving the hire of a new public works director on July 3

It is recommended the Council hire Justin DeLeeuw, an 18-year employee with the Willmar Public Works Department.

Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Contributed
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 11:33 AM

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council will consider approving the hire of a new public works director to replace retiring Public Works Director Gary Manzer during its meeting Monday, July 3.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, in the boardroom at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.

The interview committee, which consisted of Councilor Julie Asmus, City Administrator Leslie Valiant, Human Resource Director LuAnn Sietsema, Manzer, Operations Director Kyle Box and city engineer Jared Voge of Bolton and Menk, is recommending the Council approve the hire of Justin DeLeeuw, according to the memo in the agenda packet.

DeLeeuw is currently employed with the city of Willmar and is an 18-year employee with the Public Works Department. The Public Works Director position is grade 19, with a salary range of $108,202.84 - $140,663.70.

Another item on the agenda includes a memorandum of understanding with the Minnesota Army National Guard for the purchase of 40 acres of city-owned land to relocate its facilities within the next 15 years.

The memo in the agenda packet states that the Guard would like the land to be free; the project will not take place for several years unless circumstances change; and city staff has requested that this transaction be a land swap that includes the Guard’s existing property on U.S. Highway 71 North.

Other items on the agenda include approving a new job description for a building maintenance technician; approving a non-exempt employee pay policy; introducing an ordinance and setting a public hearing for rezoning property owned by Bethesda; approving plans and specifications and authorizing the advertising for bids for the 19th Avenue trail project; authorizing staff to enter into an agreement with the International City and County Management Association to produce a video about Willmar to be used at a conference; and accepting a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources trailhead grant award.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
