Willmar Civic Center softball/baseball fourplex will be open Thursday

A wet spring and the late seeding of grass in 2022 at the Willmar Civic Center softball/baseball fourplex has delayed the opening to prevent a muddy mess.

Softball Complex 051723 003.jpg
Members of the Willmar Parks and Recreation Board tour the new softball/baseball complex in Willmar on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 6:33 AM

WILLMAR — A wet spring and troubles getting the grass to grow at the new softball/baseball fourplex at the Willmar Civic Center has delayed its opening, but the fields will be open and ready for play by Thursday, according to Willmar Parks and Recreation Director Rob Baumgarn.

Baumgarn led the Parks and Recreation Board on a tour of the complex at its May 17 meeting.

“There were some comments made about why we weren’t playing out there, and I just wanted to show the board why we postponed the opening of that facility, and I think you’ll see why we made that decision,” he said.

The fourplex is one of the many projects funded with the local option sales tax approved by voters in 2018 , and approved the Minnesota Legislature in 2019.

Grass seed was again drilled into spectator and walking areas around the end of April, but it was still not growing and filling in as well as it should be, Baumgarn pointed out.

“This is right where all the parents would have been sitting, the bleachers and everything … it’s in tough shape,” he said. “We had a bad April, so it would have just been all mud out here. And it’s still a fear of ours that, we get that one rainy day and we come out here, we’re going to chew this all up.”

Softball Complex 051723 004.jpg
Patches of bare earth need grass seed to take hold at the new softball/baseball complex in Willmar before athletes can use the fields and spectators can enjoy the game.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The areas that Baumgarn was pointing out had patches of grass growing amongst what would be mud if it were to rain, which is why playing at the fourplex has been postponed, according to Baumgarn.

While the walkways and spectator areas are not quite ready, the fields themselves were ready for play as of the May 17 Parks and Recreation Board meeting.

Softball Complex 051723 001.jpg
City of Willmar Parks and Recreation director Rob Baumgarn gives a tour of the new softball/baseball complex to the Willmar Parks and Recreation board during their meeting Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Baumgarn said wet earth in between the fields has caused a delay in using the fields this year.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“Are they playable, the fields? Yes, they are now, but they were not in April, I think we would have had a big muddy pit out here,” Baumgarn said. “It’s a tough situation. … We’ll see what happens. When we start bringing in the bleachers and everything in here, we just have to see how the foot traffic holds up.”

There are options that can be considered if the grass does not hold up to the foot traffic, including replacing the grass with a granite dirt mixture like what is used on the fields or filling it in with concrete.

“That’s the long-term solution. But, it also costs a pretty penny for all the concrete,” Baumgarn added.

The summer schedule for the fourplex has been filled in with softball and baseball games. The fields are ideal for any level of softball and lower levels of baseball through about fourth grade or lower-level fifth grade, according to Baumgarn.

“If Ridgewater ever wanted to have the regional tournament, they could have it out here, because the fenceline is at 220 — that’s about the max for fastpitch softball,” he said.

Yet to be completed as of May 17 was placing the yellow cap on the outfield fences, as well as placing yard markers and foul poles.

There is also a $25,000 grant from Viking Coca-Cola for scoreboards, for which conduit has already been placed. It is expected that will cover scoreboards for at least two of the fields, and the other two fields will get scoreboards if funding is available, Baumgarn noted.

“I think there’s a perception that once you build it, it’ll be immaculate the first year, but this is going to take a little bit for it to get 100% done … it’s going to take time and it’s going to take some money to get it done,” he said, noting there are a lot of little things that still need to be done at the complex.

He added that the subcommittee knew the turf fields for football, soccer and baseball/softball, as well as the baseball/softball fourplex would be more "bare bones" in order to finish everything within budget.

Softball Complex 051723 002.jpg
Patches of bare earth need grass seed to take hold at the new softball/baseball complex in Willmar before using the fields.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
