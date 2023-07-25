Willmar Community Center programming and participant usage continues to grow

WILLMAR — Five years ago this August, the city of Willmar hired Britta Diem to manage the Willmar Community Center. In that time, both the community usage and programming has continuously grown.

Willmar Senior High School sophomore Olivia Ruether, center, helps Jason Schwartz create an origami design during Crafts With Cardinals at the Willmar Community Center on Feb. 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

“In my time, I have strived to continue to maintain connection and support for the Willmar Area Senior Club, but focus on growing other groups in our community, such as opening the doors to children's programs, dances and shows,” Diem said.

The Willmar Community Center is located at 624 Business Highway 71, across from Robbins Island Regional Park. The Willmar City Council is still in the midst of discussions about the future of the facility — whether that be to renovate the existing building, build a new facility with or without an attached city hall, or consider a combined community center and city hall.

Cost estimates provided by BKV Group, an architecture and design firm, range from $8 million to $34 million for the different options in front of the council. Usage of the Willmar Community Center now and into the future have been a part of those discussions.

When Diem first started in 2018, there were 15 to 25 people using the Community Center each day. Today, there is an average of 50 to 100 people using the Community Center on a daily basis.

Hallie Lanning, 9, is taught how to use a drill press by instructor Dan Drevlow during a Youth in the Woodshop class at the Willmar Community Center on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The Community Center tracks daily users with a sign-in sheet and registration for programs that require it. There are also several users who just stop in to chat or play some cards, according to Willmar Parks and Recreation Director Rob Baumgarn.

According to 2022 Community Center usage statistics, the number of regular meeting groups and programs that take place at the Community Center has nearly doubled, from 18 in 2018 to 34 in 2022.

“Each year seems to be growing bigger and bigger in our users, renters and events taking place,” Diem commented. “(It’s) a great thing to see, and I hope we’ll continue to see (this type of growth).”

In 2022, there were 15,500 participants in regular programs throughout the year, and 3,200 participants in special events. The Community Center was also rented by private entities more than 50 times in 2022, with it rented out for all but 12 Saturdays throughout the year.

The top five months of attendance in 2022 for Community Center usage were April, May, June, August and December.

“Going forward, I have a lot of fun, big ideas that I dream about bringing to life one day, but overall I would like to continue to offer great programs that are affordable, accessible, and a great event for our community to attend,” Diem said. “I hope to continue to see numbers increasing.”

Although statistics are not kept for the average ages of Community Center users, Diem notes that people of all ages, ethnicities and abilities attend the variety of craft, cooking and special events programs, including goat yoga, magic shows, zoo shows and Minnesota Twins events.

Twin Cities magician Justin Alan, who goes by stage name "Magic Justin," performs before a packed house at the Willmar Community Center on May 18, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

“My goal is to get the Community Center visible, make our community aware that this place is available and not just for seniors anymore,” Diem commented. “We want to create a place where connections can form, all feel welcome, and leave you wanting to come back for another program. Many people still are not aware of all that we offer.”

Other notable statistics in 2022 include adding a new refrigerator and eight pieces of storage, adding one new table saw to the wood shop, surpassing 700 puzzles in the puzzle exchange library, reaching 30 gardeners and adding 16 plots to the community garden, reaching 95% more people on Facebook than in 2021 and receiving generous donations of tools, crafting items, lumber and books.

For more information on the programs available at the Willmar Community Center, visit the website at www.willmarmn.gov/the_willmar_community_center.