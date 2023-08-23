Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar council in split vote takes JCPenney off the table for city hall site

The Willmar City Council on Monday in a 5-3 vote denied a motion to choose renovating the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a new city hall and community center.

091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall_0009.jpg
The closed JCPenney site at Uptown Willmar was rejected Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, as a site for a new Willmar City Hall and Willmar Community Center. The Willmar Ten Investors had proposed renovating the building as a location for a combined city hall and community center.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:20 AM

WILLMAR — Although not on the agenda for the Willmar City Council meeting on Monday, the highly debated JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar has been taken off the table as an option for a new city hall and community center after the council denied in a 5-3 vote a motion to choose that location for a new city hall and community center.

Voting against the motion were councilors Tom Butterfield, Vicki Davis, Audrey Nelsen, Mike O'Brien and Carl Shuldes. Councilors Julie Asmus, Justin Ask and Rick Fagerlie voted in favor of the motion to choose the mall site.

The request to place the item on the agenda was made by Ask at the beginning of the meeting.

Whether or not to renovate the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a city hall and community center has for months consumed many hours of the discussion about a new city hall and community center.

"I feel that this one has been on the table since May. I don't think we're getting any new information on it," Ask said about why he felt the discussion was important at Monday's meeting. "We owe the public a decisive conversation for it. I think we owe some investors a decisive conversation on it. I think most of us know where we are on these issues, I know we've talked about it quite a bit."

Erica Dischino / TribuneBlock 50 downtown in Willmar, at the corner of Trott Avenue and Fifth Street Southwest, is one of the options that was proposed during the Willmar City Council work session Monday for locating a new city hall in Willmar.
Local
Upcoming presentations may narrow site options for Willmar City Hall
Willmar Mayor Doug Reese wants the Willmar City Council to make a decision regarding the site of a new city hall by the end of September, but the council still needs pertinent information for some of the options.
1h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

He explained that he thought the JCPenney location was the best value for the community during a time of high inflation and wouldn’t raise taxes as much as other options.

Asmus made the motion to approve the city hall and community center be built at the JCPenney building at the Uptown Mall and that the council use the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal and utilize TerWisscha Construction's design concept. Ask seconded the motion.

The Willmar Ten has a right-of-first-refusal agreement with Uptown Willmar mall owner RockStep Capital for the JCPenney building. The Willmar Ten proposal was that it would renovate the building to suit the needs of the city hall and community center and then sell it to the city at a cost of approximately $18.2 million to $20.7 million.

Nelsen, Davis and O’Brien took issue with the motion including the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal and TerWisscha Construction's design concept.

“I know we want to vote, but I’m surprised at the motion. I see them as two different decisions,” Nelsen said, noting one would be whether to choose the JCPenney location and one would be who to design and build at that location. “I’m going to vote no anyway, but I don’t like the motion as it’s basically presenting and shoving that proposal that we don’t have documentation on or don’t have a comparison on or wouldn’t have public bidding on that. I don’t like that at all."

WillmarTen03.png
The design concept for a combined city hall and community center at the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar was presented May 15 to the Willmar City Council by the Willmar Ten Investors. The JCPenney site was removed from consideration by the Willmar City Council at its Aug. 21, 2023, meeting.
Contributed / City of Willmar

In addition to the Willmar Ten proposal, design firm BKV Group, at the city's behest, created a plan for the same site. Its presentation gave an estimated cost of $17.8 million to $22.7 million with the option of an 8,000-square-foot addition at an estimated cost of $2.9 million to $3.2 million.

Davis agreed that a vote on the mall should take place, but it should be only about who on the council wanted to move forward with keeping the mall location on the table. She noted that councilors have likely already decided and that she was not going to change her mind.

“I thought when Councilman Ask — he just wanted to find out, are we going to vote for the mall or not, period. Right?” O’Brien said. “If we vote no, it’s out, then we go to the rest of them. But not what she said, right? Just plain and simple. Are we going to vote for the mall or not, one way or the other, let’s get it done.”

More by Jennifer Kotila:
Willmar Municipal Power Plant today
Local
Video: Willmar Municipal Utilities documents power plant demolition
The demolition of the Willmar Municipal Utilities power plant was completed this summer and this video documents the power plant first being constructed and then demolished.
14h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Update: Marshall woman killed Saturday in Minnesota Highway 40 crash in Kandiyohi County
A fatal crash on Minnesota Highway 40 in Kandiyohi County involved a Honda Pilot and a Peterbilt truck, resulting in the death of a Marshall woman. The collision occurred at an intersection, leaving the Honda driver with non-life-threatening injuries and another passenger transported to the hospital.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Lake Lillian woman driver involved in fatal Sherburne County crash
A 34-year-old Clarissa, Minnesota man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died in the crash that occurred at 1:11 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 10 in Clear Lake Township. Clear Lake man driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed rear-ended the first vehicle.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
vehicle-crash-2.jpg
Local
ATV versus SUV crash Saturday in Meeker County sends two children to the hospital
The accident occurred at 12:34 p.m. Saturday on Minnesota State Highway 24 in Kingston Township.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Shelby Lindrud / TribuneThe current site of the Willmar city offices seemed a popular choice for a new city hall among residents who attended a public input meeting Tuesday. Many at the meeting said a new city hall is needed and that it should remain downtown.
Local
Timeline shows 2018 start for Willmar city hall and community center debate
A chronology of events regarding the city hall discussion shows the work began in March 2018 when a Willmar architecture firm was hired to draw up site concepts and designs for a new Willmar city hall.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Mayor Doug Reese addresses the city council and citizens of Willmar during his first meeting as Mayor.
Local
Willmar mayor wants city hall/community center decision next month
Willmar Mayor Doug Reese told Willmar City Council members he expects a decision by the end of September regarding the location of a new city hall and community center, leading to a lengthy debate on whether councilors are listening to constituents.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
An aerial image of a water control structure that holds water back in a shallow lake bed. The water is filled with green duckweed.
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration near Willmar proves its worth in habitat, stormwater, water quality
After 29 years, the restoration of Grass Lake east of Willmar is providing habitat for waterfowl, turtles and frogs, as well as improving stormwater management and water quality.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
081623.N.WCT.GrassLakeGIF.gif
Members Only
Local
Grass Lake restoration improves flooding issues for the city of Willmar
The restoration project was completed in the fall of 2021 when Kandiyohi County public drainage manager Loren Engelby closed the water control structure to start filling the lake bed.
Aug 16
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
New London storm damage 072623 003.jpg
Local
July 25 storm damage causes nearly hour-long power outage in Willmar
The lights went out in Willmar at approximately 11:28 p.m. July 25 and power was not restored for 56 minutes due to permanent damage to the power lines in the New London area.
Aug 14
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Fests Grand Marshal Gary Manzer, left, and his wife Lori help lead the Grande Day Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in downtown Willmar.
Local
Willmar City Council bids adieu to Public Works Director Gary Manzer
Willmar Public Works Director Gary Manzer on Monday, Aug, 7, attended his final Council meeting before he retires.
Aug 12
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Asmus explained that she made the motion in the way she did because Willmar Ten came up with the idea in order to help the community and businesses in that part of town and she did not want to see another firm coming in and taking their idea and moving forward with it.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank the Willmar Ten for their vision and proposing the concept to us in the first place,” she said. “That’s why I put it in there that way, but again, I applaud them for their forward thinking and trying to help the business community and that area of the town.”

Butterfield agreed that a decision needed to be made, noting that a number of people have been contacting him complaining that the council cannot make a decision. However, he wanted a decision to be made with all the options and costs laid out in front of the council at the same time.

Asmus and Ask agreed to change the motion to include only approval of the community center and city hall being built at the JCPenney building.

Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
