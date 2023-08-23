Willmar council in split vote takes JCPenney off the table for city hall site

WILLMAR — Although not on the agenda for the Willmar City Council meeting on Monday, the highly debated JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar has been taken off the table as an option for a new city hall and community center after the council denied in a 5-3 vote a motion to choose that location for a new city hall and community center.

Voting against the motion were councilors Tom Butterfield, Vicki Davis, Audrey Nelsen, Mike O'Brien and Carl Shuldes. Councilors Julie Asmus, Justin Ask and Rick Fagerlie voted in favor of the motion to choose the mall site.

The request to place the item on the agenda was made by Ask at the beginning of the meeting.

Whether or not to renovate the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a city hall and community center has for months consumed many hours of the discussion about a new city hall and community center.

"I feel that this one has been on the table since May. I don't think we're getting any new information on it," Ask said about why he felt the discussion was important at Monday's meeting. "We owe the public a decisive conversation for it. I think we owe some investors a decisive conversation on it. I think most of us know where we are on these issues, I know we've talked about it quite a bit."

He explained that he thought the JCPenney location was the best value for the community during a time of high inflation and wouldn’t raise taxes as much as other options.

Asmus made the motion to approve the city hall and community center be built at the JCPenney building at the Uptown Mall and that the council use the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal and utilize TerWisscha Construction's design concept. Ask seconded the motion.

The Willmar Ten has a right-of-first-refusal agreement with Uptown Willmar mall owner RockStep Capital for the JCPenney building. The Willmar Ten proposal was that it would renovate the building to suit the needs of the city hall and community center and then sell it to the city at a cost of approximately $18.2 million to $20.7 million.

Nelsen, Davis and O’Brien took issue with the motion including the Willmar Ten Investors' proposal and TerWisscha Construction's design concept.

“I know we want to vote, but I’m surprised at the motion. I see them as two different decisions,” Nelsen said, noting one would be whether to choose the JCPenney location and one would be who to design and build at that location. “I’m going to vote no anyway, but I don’t like the motion as it’s basically presenting and shoving that proposal that we don’t have documentation on or don’t have a comparison on or wouldn’t have public bidding on that. I don’t like that at all."

The design concept for a combined city hall and community center at the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar was presented May 15 to the Willmar City Council by the Willmar Ten Investors. The JCPenney site was removed from consideration by the Willmar City Council at its Aug. 21, 2023, meeting. Contributed / City of Willmar

In addition to the Willmar Ten proposal, design firm BKV Group, at the city's behest, created a plan for the same site. Its presentation gave an estimated cost of $17.8 million to $22.7 million with the option of an 8,000-square-foot addition at an estimated cost of $2.9 million to $3.2 million.

Davis agreed that a vote on the mall should take place, but it should be only about who on the council wanted to move forward with keeping the mall location on the table. She noted that councilors have likely already decided and that she was not going to change her mind.

“I thought when Councilman Ask — he just wanted to find out, are we going to vote for the mall or not, period. Right?” O’Brien said. “If we vote no, it’s out, then we go to the rest of them. But not what she said, right? Just plain and simple. Are we going to vote for the mall or not, one way or the other, let’s get it done.”

Asmus explained that she made the motion in the way she did because Willmar Ten came up with the idea in order to help the community and businesses in that part of town and she did not want to see another firm coming in and taking their idea and moving forward with it.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank the Willmar Ten for their vision and proposing the concept to us in the first place,” she said. “That’s why I put it in there that way, but again, I applaud them for their forward thinking and trying to help the business community and that area of the town.”

Butterfield agreed that a decision needed to be made, noting that a number of people have been contacting him complaining that the council cannot make a decision. However, he wanted a decision to be made with all the options and costs laid out in front of the council at the same time.

Asmus and Ask agreed to change the motion to include only approval of the community center and city hall being built at the JCPenney building.