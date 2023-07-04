Willmar council OKs $35,000 proposal for rebranding effort to give city cohesive identity

WILLMAR — The city of Willmar will have a new brand identity in as little as 16 weeks after the Willmar City Council on June 20 approved — in a split vote — a $35,000 from Minneapolis-based firm Replace for rebranding services .

Councilor Tom Butterfield was the sole vote against; Councilors Julie Asmus, Michael O’Brien, Audrey Nelsen, Carl Shuldes and Vicki Davis all voted in favor of the proposal. Councilor Justin Ask was absent from the meeting.

“This is a 16-week turnaround time, but that is a little bit flexible depending on how fast or how slow we want to go on our end,” Willmar City Operations Director Kyle Box told the council. “It would be really neat to have a product launched in 2024, having a new brand identity for Willmar. I think this would go really well with a new city hall/community center.”

Replace will be gathering information from the council, city staff and community members to learn more about Willmar and come to a better understanding of how to effectively tell Willmar’s story.

A new brand will be used on everything from letterhead to the city website and social media accounts, on building signage and vehicles as well as clothing with a city logo.

The council in April approved posting a request for proposals for this project, which will create a new identity, or one brand, for Willmar and all of the city departments to adopt and utilize for messaging, according to Box. The primary goals are to create uniformity, community identity and pride, community and economic development promotion, flexibility, and endorsement.

Although the city of Willmar adopted the red “W” logo as the official city logo in the 1990s, a brand development strategy and standards were not created during that process and various department logos have been developed independently since that time, Box explained to the council.

The red "W" was adopted as the official city logo in the 1990s, but a brand development strategy and standards were not created. It is used on city meeting agenda documents, but various department logos have been developed independently. The new rebranding effort will create a new identity, or one brand, for Willmar and all of the city departments to adopt and utilize for messaging. Contributed / City of Willmar

The red "W' is used at the top of Willmar city meeting agendas, for example, but the city of Willmar logo in blue and green that is used on the city's website does not match.

Butterfield asked Box what could be expected as far as return on investment after spending $35,000 for rebranding services, and O’Brien asked what the cost will be to replace everything with the new logo.

Box explained the importance of brand identity for a community and what that does to attract developers, showing that Willmar is a unified community, knows what it is doing and looks professional.

He also acknowledged that it will cost money to replace everything, but it will be done in phases and can be fit into the budget when feasible.

“This is one of those things that, as Mr. Box explained, that makes us look professional, that makes us look like a regional center,” Asmus said.

She served on the committee that scored the proposals.

“We maybe don’t need to pay money to paint the street lights, and that isn’t going to make our property tax go down, but it’s going to make our city look better.”

She pointed out the number of different letterheads there are currently for the city, as well as business cards for different departments.

“You wouldn’t even know that we’re all the same city,” she continued. “This is just part of what makes us look professional and it’s time. It’s been 30 years and we need to upgrade. It’s just one of those things that you do that’s as vital as anything.”

Of the 20 proposals that were submitted over a four-week time period, the scoring committee of Asmus, Davis, Box and City Administrator Leslie Valiant immediately tossed five proposals that either did not meet the requirements of the city’s needs or were out of the city's price range.

The committee then scored the remaining 15 proposals using a predetermined set of weighted questions, whittling the list down to four proposals for which the committee conducted in-depth, one-on-one interviews.

Replace has been around for a long time, working with both civic and private business clients, and its owner, Jeff Johnson, has ties to the Willmar area.

“If you had an opportunity to read the proposal in your packet, Jeff Johnson is a native to North Dakota as a farm kid growing up,” Box pointed out. “But, throughout his years, one of his sisters came to Willmar roughly 30 years ago, I believe, and he would come here every summer, swim at Robbins Island, go to the Dairy Queen, visit Kandi Mall — (he) just really idolizes Willmar and that passion was there during that interview.”

Replace is a Minneapolis-based company that comprises three individuals. It does all the marketing and branding for the Minnesota State Fair, it created the logos for the Best Buy Geek Squad and Travelers Insurance, and created brand identities for the cities of Becker, Delano and Columbia Heights.

“I had an opportunity to exchange emails with the city administrator of Delano, and he wholeheartedly recommended working with this company, and I had a similar experience with the city of Columbia Heights,” Box said. “Seeing those clients listed — that this company already has — gave the committee reassurance that they would be able to deliver during the civic rebranding process.”

Asmus also noted that there are a number of other civic-related organizations in the community that are exploring rebranding, including the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission and Kandiyohi County, all of which could collaborate for a similar color scheme and design.

Valiant explained that the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as other community organizations, have struggled to come up with a tagline that really stood out for the area.

“Ever since I have been in the area, that has been a conversation on an annual basis, trying to come up with a tagline,” she said. “Throughout that, nobody has spent the money to bring a professional in to try to work on those taglines and it really is difficult for somebody that’s not in that process to try to come up with those taglines.”

Replace will assist the city in coming up with that tagline, she noted, adding that $35,000 is a minimal investment for what the company has shown it can do.