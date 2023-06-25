Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals, International Princess and Aqua Princess crowned for 2024

WILLMAR — The Willmar Fests royalty for 2024 were crowned Saturday afternoon in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.

Malaya Yague was crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals. Esmeralda Garcia will serve as International Princess, and Marisa Peterson is Aqua Princess for the coming year.

Read more local news:





Malaya Yague, center, is crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2024 by outgoing Queen Lleyten Rein on Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation. Others shown on stage include candidate Ellie McGillivray, from left, outgoing Aqua Princess Leah Smith and candidate Jary Santos. Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

Yague is the 19-year-old daughter of Richard and Felicia Yague. She is a highest honors 2022 graduate from Willmar Senior High School.

She currently is a student of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, pursuing a social work major along with a certificate in violin performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esmeralda "Esme" Garcia, center, smiles on stage Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, after being crowned International Princess during the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation. She is surrounded by Malaya Yague, from left, who was soon to be crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals, outgoing Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein and candidate Jary Santos. Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

Esme Garcia is the 19-year-old daughter of Maria Elena Hernandez Mendoza and Miguel Angel Garcia Vasquez. She graduated from Willmar Senior High School in 2022 with honors.

She is attending Concordia College in Moorhead, pursuing a major in elementary education and minor in Spanish.

Peterson is the 19-year-old daughter of Steve and Kelly Peterson.

Marisa Peterson, second from left, reacts after being crowned Aqua Princess for 2024 during the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023. With her on stage at the Willmar Education and Arts Center are 2023 Aqua Princess Leah Smith, from left, outgoing Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein and candidate Meghan Weiss. Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

She is a 2022 Willmar Senior High graduate, and she also earned her associate degree in liberal arts and sciences from Ridgewater College with the class of 2022.

She is studying at South Dakota State University in Brookings, where she is pursuing a degree in business economics with a minor in entrepreneurial studies.

Malaya Yague, center, smiles on stage at the Willmar Education and Arts Center after being crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2024. Others shown on stage include candidate Ellie McGillivray, from left, outgoing Aqua Princess Leah Smith and candidate Jary Santos. The Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation was conducted Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023. Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

Nine young women were vying to represent the city of Willmar as Willmar Fests ambassadors.

Lleyten Rein, Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2023, left, and Aqua Princess Leah Smith end their reign participating Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation of the 2024 royalty. Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune