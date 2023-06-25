Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals, International Princess and Aqua Princess crowned for 2024

The Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation was conducted Saturday afternoon. Nine young women were vying to represent the city of Willmar as Queen of Festivals, International Princess and Aqua Princess.

Willmar Fests 2024 crowned.jpeg
Malaya Yague, center, is the Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2024. Marisa Peterson, left, is the Aqua Princess for the coming year and Esmeralda Garcia is the International Princess. The three were crowned Saturday, June 24, 2023, in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.
Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:59 AM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Fests royalty for 2024 were crowned Saturday afternoon in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.

Malaya Yague was crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals. Esmeralda Garcia will serve as International Princess, and Marisa Peterson is Aqua Princess for the coming year.

Read more local news:

Malaya Yague, center, is crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2024 by outgoing Queen Lleyten Rein on Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation. Others shown on stage include candidate Ellie McGillivray, from left, outgoing Aqua Princess Leah Smith and candidate Jary Santos.
Malaya Yague, center, is crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2024 by outgoing Queen Lleyten Rein on Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation. Others shown on stage include candidate Ellie McGillivray, from left, outgoing Aqua Princess Leah Smith and candidate Jary Santos.
Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

Yague is the 19-year-old daughter of Richard and Felicia Yague. She is a highest honors 2022 graduate from Willmar Senior High School.

She currently is a student of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, pursuing a social work major along with a certificate in violin performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esmeralda "Esme" Garcia, center, smiles on stage Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, after being crowned International Princess during the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation. She is surrounded by Malaya Yague, from left, who was soon to be crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals, outgoing Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein and candidate Jary Santos.
Esmeralda "Esme" Garcia, center, smiles on stage Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, after being crowned International Princess during the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation. She is surrounded by Malaya Yague, from left, who was soon to be crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals, outgoing Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein and candidate Jary Santos.
Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

Esme Garcia is the 19-year-old daughter of Maria Elena Hernandez Mendoza and Miguel Angel Garcia Vasquez. She graduated from Willmar Senior High School in 2022 with honors.

She is attending Concordia College in Moorhead, pursuing a major in elementary education and minor in Spanish.

Peterson is the 19-year-old daughter of Steve and Kelly Peterson.

Marisa Peterson crowned Willmar Fests Aqua Princess for 2024 during coronation conducted Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Willmar. She is shown on stage surrounded by Leah Smith, 2023 Aqua Princess, outgoing Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein and candidate Meghan Weiss.
Marisa Peterson, second from left, reacts after being crowned Aqua Princess for 2024 during the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023. With her on stage at the Willmar Education and Arts Center are 2023 Aqua Princess Leah Smith, from left, outgoing Queen of Festivals Lleyten Rein and candidate Meghan Weiss.
Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

She is a 2022 Willmar Senior High graduate, and she also earned her associate degree in liberal arts and sciences from Ridgewater College with the class of 2022.

She is studying at South Dakota State University in Brookings, where she is pursuing a degree in business economics with a minor in entrepreneurial studies.

DSC_1646.JPG
Malaya Yague, center, smiles on stage at the Willmar Education and Arts Center after being crowned Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2024. Others shown on stage include candidate Ellie McGillivray, from left, outgoing Aqua Princess Leah Smith and candidate Jary Santos. The Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation was conducted Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023.
Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

Nine young women were vying to represent the city of Willmar as Willmar Fests ambassadors.

Lleyten Rein, Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2023 and Aqua Princess Leah Smith end their reign participating Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation of the 2024 royalty.
Lleyten Rein, Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals for 2023, left, and Aqua Princess Leah Smith end their reign participating Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2023, in the Willmar Fests Ambassador Coronation of the 2024 royalty.
Dennis Benson / Special to the West Central Tribune

All photos are by Dennis Benson of Willmar for the West Central Tribune. A piano technician, web designer, photographer and conducting baton maker, Benson can be reached at www.dennisbenson.com.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Farmers joined for tractorcades to protest low commodity prices in the 1980's. Tractors line the streets for a tractorcade in Willmar.
Members Only
Local
Historian gathering stories of west central Minnesota leadership in Farm Crisis protests in 1980s
June 24, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, tosses the ball during a Section 2AAAA quarterfinal game against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune notebook: Cards have a tough schedule
June 23, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown