Willmar listed as a 2022 top micropolitan community by Site Selection magazine

Willmar was one of two Minnesota cities to be included on the listing. The city will also be featured in an upcoming edition of Business View magazine focused on American Economic Resiliency.

FedEx 031523 001.jpg
The new FedEx distribution center, constructed in the Willmar Industrial Park along Kandiyohi County Road 5 between Willmar and Trott Avenues Southwest, is one of three projects that led to Willmar being listed as a top 2022 micropolitan community by Site Selection magazine.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:24 PM

WILLMAR — The city of Willmar has been listed in the March 2023 edition of Site Selection magazine as one of the top 2022 micropolitan communities in the United States, according to Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Executive Director Aaron Backman.

“(The magazine) goes out to over 100,000 C-suite executives, site selection consultants, brokers and so forth,” Backman said of the publication, noting the only other Minnesota city listed was Owatonna.

He informed the EDC’s Joint Operations Board of the listing at its March 9 meeting.

Information regarding the designation was distributed to various people with whom Backman interacts, he added.

"Micropolitan" is generally defined as more than 10,000 but less than 50,000 population.

This designation shows certain attributes of the community, such as being business-friendly and reducing the risk to investors by showing that the community is willing to support the business by providing the needed approvals and permits to move forward, Backman explained.

The criteria to be on the list include having commercial or industrial projects that exceed $1 million, exceed 20,000 square feet in size and create at least 50 jobs.

“We had two — I think it should have been three — based on that criteria,” Backman said, noting FedEx was one of the projects and the other was either CNH Industrial or Northern Radiator.

CNH purchased and renovated the former Buhler building, and Northern Radiator expanded its warehouse by 50%, Backman explained.

A photo of a 141,000-square-foot cream-colored building with brick accents.
CNH Industrial bought the 141,000-square-foot Buhler building in the Willmar Industrial Park to be a receiving and warehousing facility to work in conjunction with its Benson manufacturing facility. The company budgeted $1.9 million to renovate the facility to meet its needs, according to Benson plant manager Lance Dockter.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

The FedEx distribution center was a $30 million project that greatly exceeded the square footage and employment criteria, according to Backman.

The CNH project was approximately $5 million after factoring in land acquisition and renovations to the building, and Northern Radiator was around a $3 million project, he added.

Noting that the CNH project added more than 40 jobs, he told the board that he thought it may have been the number of jobs created that posed the hurdle for Northern Radiator not being included as one of the projects that met the criteria for the list.

Joint Operations Board Chairman Art Benson pointed out that Northern Radiator is one of the largest distributors of truck parts with seven or eight warehouses across the United States. Backman added that its headquarters is in Willmar.

Joint Operations Board member Les Heitke asked about Ohio, which had 115 qualifying projects, 32 of them in Findlay. “How do they get 115 projects in one state?”

Backman explained that micropolitan cities closer to metropolitan areas probably have more projects due to being only 20 to 30 miles from the larger city.

“We are kind of in the Goldilocks location,” Backman said. “The reason I say that is, we are just far enough away from the Twin Cities that we have our own independence and we can recruit certain things, but we’re not so far away that we can’t transport things in a fairly good fashion. We’re not in International Falls; we’re not in Caledonia.”

Using Hutchinson as an example, Backman explained that if Willmar were a lot closer to the Twin Cities, it would be competing more for labor force and also running the risk of being “absorbed” by the metropolitan area.

Board member Steve Gardner stated that he heard of another publication that wants to do an article on Willmar, which Backman confirmed.

The city has been contacted by Business View magazine , which has 840,000 subscribers, to do a six-page spread about Willmar for its American Economic Resilience, Best of 2022 edition.

“That is good PR, good PR,” Backman said. “That is a welcome publication.”

