Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar maintains mid-range water rate ranking despite increases

Willmar Municipal Utilities is ranked 17th in water rates of 31 Minnesota utilities with 5,000 or more customers.

WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Willmar Municipal Utilities will begin the process of rolling out its new logo in February 2023 with a flier going out in customer's bills.
Contributed / Willmar Municipal Utilities
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:31 AM

WILLMAR — Each year, Willmar Municipal Utilities completes an American Public Power Association performance indicators survey, as well as an Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services survey comparing its performance and rates to other regional power and water utilities.

Despite water rate increases due to the new water treatment plant, Willmar Municipal Utilities continues to maintain its spot in the middle of the water rate rankings list that compares the water rates of 31 utilities across the state of Minnesota with 5,000 or more customers, excluding the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

READ MORE

Willmar placed 17th of 31 utilities this year with a rate of $33.93. The highest water rates were in Fairmont, at $82.73, and the lowest in Albertville, at $11.13.

For the performance indicators survey, rates are compared to other utilities within the North Central/Plains region with sales to consumers that account for approximately 50% or more of their total sales, and that have retail sales or sales for resale of 150,000 megawatt-hours or more, according to Finance and Office Services Supervisor Andrea Prekker.

“In Willmar, we have very respectable stats in comparison to the North Central Region,” said General Manager John Harren. “ ... It’s something to be proud of, that our reliability that we have here, the quality that we have here, and maintaining that based on staying within the average cost of providing service, so we’re very respectable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prekker pointed out three notable ratios in the American Public Power Association survey, including the revenue per kilowatt-hour ratio, the operating ratio and the current ratio.

The revenue per kilowatt-hour ratio measures the revenue received for each kilowatt-hour of electricity sold to all classes of customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, public street and highway lighting and other customers. The local ratio was $0.101 compared to the North Central/Plains median of $0.094.

More by Jennifer Kotila:
WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Local
Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission 'pondering' additional power generation
Under consideration by the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission for power generation is the addition of four diesel generators at a cost of $15.2 million, which would add 10,900 kilowatts of generation to the existing 10,950 kilowatts — for a total of 21,850 kilowatts of generation, or 35% to 40% of Willmar’s peak load.
June 23, 2023 05:37 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
FSA Fatal crash accident
Local
Fatal crash on Kandiyohi County Highway 2 kills three
The crash occurred at 10:48 a.m. Sunday on Kandiyohi County Road 2 (also 145th Street Northeast) a quarter mile north of 240th Avenue Northeast in Roseville Township, Kandiyohi County.
June 18, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Public hearing on amending zoning ordinance set June 20 during Willmar City Council meeting
Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding an amendment to its zoning ordinance during its Tuesday, June 20, regular meeting, which will take place at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Auditorium.
June 17, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Subway Parking Lot 061623 001.jpg
Local
Public hearing set June 20 before Willmar City Council on ordinance amendment to remove parking minimums
Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding removing parking minimums from the city’s planning ordinances during its Tuesday, June 20, Willmar City Council meeting, which will take place at the Willmar Municipal Utilities auditorium.
June 16, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Amy Nieland
Local
Central Community Transit to offer fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1
Amy Nieland, Central Community Transit 's new executive director, made the announcement of a fare-free Willmar city route from July through Dec. 1 while introducing herself to Willmar City Council at Monday's meeting.
June 14, 2023 05:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
091720.N.WCT.Willmar10CityHall_0009.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council hears more options for a new city hall and community center
Design concepts and cost estimates for a new city hall and community center were heard Monday for several locations, including the current Willmar Community Center site, the former JCPenney at Uptown Willmar, and a potential city hall/Willmar Municipal Utilities campus.
June 13, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
101920.N.WCT.WillmarCityHallMallWEBONLY
Local
Willmar City Council hears presentation from BKV Group for city hall and community center options
Design concepts and cost estimates for a new city hall and community center were heard Monday for several locations, including the current Willmar Community Center site, the former JCPenney at Uptown Willmar, and a potential city hall/Willmar Municipal Utilities campus.
June 12, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Offices 032123 003.jpg
Local
Answers to frequent questions about Willmar Ten Investors, Uptown Willmar mall and vacant JCPenney building
The proposal to renovate the former JCPenney building in Willmar into a city hall and community center has led to a lot of community discussion regarding the Willmar Ten Investors, the Uptown Willmar mall and its parking lot, as well as the JCPenney building itself. Some of the information that is circulating is simply incorrect.
June 09, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A potential Willmar Rail Park would include an 8,000-foot rail loop coming off the Willmar Wye railroad bypass west of Willmar. A grain storage facility is planned along the west side of the project area and Nexyst would be on the east side of the loop. The map illustration shows four rail spurs. The project area is generally north of Minnesota Highway 40 and west of the new FedEx distribution center and Magnum LTL trucking and would be developed by Midwest and Bluegrass Rail.
Local
City Council approves land purchase by Midwest and Bluegrass Rail for development of Willmar Rail Park
The planned Willmar Rail Park will be owned and managed by Midwest and Bluegrass Rail, a full-service company formed in 2019 for rail and logistics in the Midwest.
June 08, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Bethesda Groundbreaking 050323 002.jpg
Local
Bethesda Grand and Club Suites in Willmar begins final phase of multi-year renovation, construction project
Along with investing in capital improvements, Bethesda has invested more than $2 million in wage increases for staff.
June 06, 2023 05:38 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

The operating ratio measures the proportion of revenues received from electricity sales, rate adjustments and other electric activities required to cover the operation and maintenance costs associated with producing and selling electricity. The Willmar Municipal Utilities ratio was 0.732 compared to the North Central/Plains median of 0.851.

The current ratio measures the utility’s short-term liquidity, or ability to pay bills, taking a snapshot of the utility’s liquidity at a point in time. The ratio can vary considerably at other times of the year. Willmar Municipal Utilities' ratio is 2.90 compared to the North Central/Plains median of 3.11.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 27, 2023
June 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 27, 2023
June 27, 2023 05:02 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The campground in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park includes an opportunity to camp in tipis. The park has seen visitor and camping numbers increase in recent years as it is discovered for its quiet and beauty and opportunities for hikiing, fishing, and nature and wildlife viewing.
Local
DNR, Land Stewardship Project each hosting meetings on park transfer to Upper Sioux Community
June 26, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers third baseman Aidan Byrne, left, tags out the Minnesota Mud Puppies' Brady Zavorek during a Northwoods League game on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers win with a walk-off
June 26, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry grabs a pair of wins
June 26, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Sports
Amateur golf: Peterson repeats as Men’s Lakeland Championship winner
June 26, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game
June 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott