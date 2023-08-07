Willmar man charged with attempted murder of neighbor whose wounds needed 57 stitches

WILLMAR — A Willmar man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting another male with a knife, causing multiple wounds requiring approximately 57 stitches.

Imer Josue Calderon-Cruz, 21, made his first appearance July 31 in Kandiyohi County District Court on three felony charges including second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated; second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; and felony third-degree assault — substantial bodily harm.

He remained in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Sunday morning.

During the initial appearance last week, Judge David Mennis set bail at $500,000 without conditions or $250,000 with conditions that include no contact with the alleged victim or the man's residence or workplace and that he not possess sharp-bladed knives.

The next scheduled court date for Calderon-Cruz is Aug. 8 in front of Judge Jennifer Fischer, according to the online court calendar.

According to the criminal complaint, Calderon-Cruz was identified as the man who allegedly assaulted an adult male on July 27. The adult male flagged down an officer after police were dispatched around 12:12 a.m. July 28 to the 500 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

When officers arrived, they saw two males standing outside the residence, and they could see one of them had a large amount of blood covering his face, arms and pants. An officer notified dispatch and additional units responded to the scene.

According to the complaint, both males spoke little to no English and attempted to communicate with officers through a translation app. Officers learned the adult male covered in blood had been assaulted with a sharp object and believed the suspect lived inside the building, a house with multiple apartments.

Officers checked the building and observed a large number of blood droplets.

The injured man was transported by ambulance to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Once at the hospital, the officer was able to glean more information after an employee at the hospital indicated she was bilingual in Spanish and English. With the assistance of an interpreter, the officer learned that the injured man had stopped for a 12-pack of beer on his way home from work. At the store, another man who lived in the same building was there.

The injured man told the officer that he didn’t know the male suspect very well, but he did work with him and was able to give a physical description, including that he has a wolf tattoo on his left arm.

He believed the suspect had initially assaulted him with a beer bottle but said he didn’t see the weapon that was used, according to the complaint. He said the assault occurred in the driveway of the residence and he did not know why the suspect had assaulted him. He told the officer he did fight the male suspect to protect himself.

According to the complaint, the suspect went back into the building after the assault and came outside to apologize before leaving the scene.

A doctor at the hospital told police that in his medical opinion the wounds the man had suffered were more consistent with a knife than with a broken beer bottle. An emergency room doctor said two of the cuts went into the muscle. According to the complaint, the man received about 57 stitches and was bandaged by hospital staff before later being released.

Police in the meantime had located Calderon-Cruz while executing a search warrant at the residence and he was also brought to the hospital.

While speaking with police, the injured man was able to find a photograph of the co-worker and neighbor that he had described as the suspect. An officer then went to the exam room where a detective was speaking with Calderon-Cruz.

According to the complaint, the officer observed Calderon-Cruz appeared to match the image and also had a wolf tattoo on his arm. The complaint further states the officer observed blood on Calderon-Cruz’s left hand.