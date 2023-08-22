Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar man injured in three-vehicle crash, other drivers unharmed

Matthew John Stegeman, 24, suffered non-life threatening injuries after his freightliner truck collided with a semitractor on Minnesota Highway 7. A third vehicle was also struck after the initial collision.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 11:21 AM

LAKE LILLIAN — A 24-year-old Willmar man was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash Monday near Lake Lillian.

Matthew John Stegeman was the only driver injured in the accident, despite a tire coming off a semi and striking a third vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report.

Stegeman was driving a Freightliner box truck westbound on Minnesota Highway 7 as a Peterbilt semitractor, driven by Jerry Martin Costello, 48, of Grove City , was going eastbound. The two trucks collided east of the intersection with 60th Street Southeast, according to the accident report.

A wheel came off the semitractor and struck a passenger vehicle, driven by Judith Helene Jarnot, 54, of Columbia Heights. Jarnot was behind the semitractor when the crash occurred.

The crash was reported around 4:28 p.m. Monday near the intersection west of Lake Lillian.

All drivers were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Road conditions were dry.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office , Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Lake Lillian and CentraCare Ambulance and the Blomkest Fire Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
