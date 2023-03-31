99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar man involved in semi crash Friday morning in western Minnesota

A Willmar man was injured in a crash Friday in Lac qui Parle County on U.S. Highway 212.

crash.png
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 5:19 PM

DAWSON — A 30-year-old man from Willmar was reportedly injured Friday morning when his 2012 International semitractor-trailer was involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 212 in Lac qui Parle County.

The man, who was not named, was injured in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report. His name is set to be released late Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 212 and 391st Avenue in Baxter Township between Dawson and Montevideo. The report said the truck was traveling westbound on the highway when it crossed both lanes of traffic and entered the eastbound ditch. It hit two signs before coming to a rest back on the road.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Responding to the crash were the State Patrol, Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office, Dawson Fire Department, Boyd Fire Department and Johnson Memorial Ambulance.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board, in orange colored vests, were on the scene of the BNSF Railway train derailment in Raymond on Friday. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the derailment.
Local
Incredible response, and luck, kept fiery train derailment in check in Raymond, Minnesota
March 31, 2023 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
2981846+ambulance.jpg
Local
State Patrol report says alcohol involved in Prinsburg, Minnesota, crash that injured two
March 31, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Donna Middleton.jpg
Opinion
Donna Middleton: The small side of journalism, or my career living large
March 31, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.Rail.crossbucks
Local
Morton, Minnesota-based rail authority receives $322,000 grant for bridge rehabilitation project
March 31, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
c16ca2-20230330-people-hold-signs-and-yell-2000.jpg
Minnesota
As Minn. lawmakers dole out record surplus, many say they need more
March 31, 2023 10:49 AM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson / MPR News
Willmar senior Mattix Swanson reacts after the Cardinals forced a turnover on downs in the second quarter during a North Central White District game against St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Mattix Swanson joins the show
March 31, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Hobey 2023 is a B1G deal with Matthew Knies, Logan Cooley and Adam Fantilli named finalists
March 30, 2023 01:12 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers