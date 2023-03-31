Willmar man involved in semi crash Friday morning in western Minnesota

DAWSON — A 30-year-old man from Willmar was reportedly injured Friday morning when his 2012 International semitractor-trailer was involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 212 in Lac qui Parle County.

The man, who was not named, was injured in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report. His name is set to be released late Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 212 and 391st Avenue in Baxter Township between Dawson and Montevideo. The report said the truck was traveling westbound on the highway when it crossed both lanes of traffic and entered the eastbound ditch. It hit two signs before coming to a rest back on the road.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Responding to the crash were the State Patrol, Lac qui Parle County Sheriff's Office, Dawson Fire Department, Boyd Fire Department and Johnson Memorial Ambulance.