Willmar man pleads guilty to drug possession, sentenced to 34 months in prison

Ryan Duane Larsen Sr., 46, of Willmar, was sentenced to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree drug possession. According to the criminal complaint, Larsen was alleged to be selling drugs out of his residence.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 7:44 AM

WILLMAR — A Willmar man found with more than $1,000 in cash and alleged to have sold drugs pleaded guilty to drug possession and was sentenced March 10 in Kandiyohi County District Court .

Ryan Duane Larsen Sr., 46, was sentenced to 34 months of prison at the Minnesota Correctional facility in St. Cloud after being convicted of third-degree drug possession. He was given credit for seven days served.

Ryan Duane Larsen Sr.
The sentence is concurrent with a 21-month sentence that was executed at defendant's request after he admitted violating probation in a 2018 case that resulted in a conviction of terroristic threats.

According to court documents, Larsen pleaded guilty to the drug charge in January. In exchange, a charge of second-degree drug sale was dismissed in the case along with all the remaining charges in a separately filed case.

Conditions for Larsen include supplying a DNA sample and paying restitution.

Under Minnesota law, convicted offenders must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible for supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Larsen’s expected release date is Jan. 22, 2025.

According to the criminal complaint, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force "received information from a reliable source" in July 2022 that Larsen was selling drugs.

At the time, Larsen was living at a residence in Willmar. On Aug. 4, an agent went to the residence and pulled trash from a garbage can sitting out on the curb. The agent went back to the Law Enforcement Center to thoroughly search the garbage.

The agent found small plastic baggies that field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and several snort tubes, according to the complaint.

After searching through the garbage, the agent went back to the residence and made note of vehicles parked on the lawn or directly in front of the residence on the street.

A search warrant for the residence, two vehicles registered to Larsen and Larsen was applied for and received. The search was executed within the same day the agent had investigated the residence in Willmar, according to the criminal complaint.

Larsen was found in a bedroom within the basement of the residence. An immediate search of his person yielded a wad of cash totaling $1,015. Agents also found a purse in what appeared to be Larsen’s bedroom that belonged to one of the women located during the search.

According to the complaint, the purse contained drug paraphernalia, including a dollar bill with a white crystal substance, a plastic bag that appeared to contain the same substance, a pipe, spoon and syringe.

Officers also found 12 grams of methamphetamine that was hidden inside a can of WD40 oil in the trunk of one of the vehicles.

The woman whose purse contained drug paraphernalia spoke to law enforcement at the Law Enforcement Center. According to the complaint, she stated she had been staying at Larsen’s house since November of 2021. She claimed ownership of the drug items in the purse, and said the methamphetamine she had was not given to her by Larsen. However, she admitted that Larsen had given her methamphetamine in the past.

After a detective told her that Larsen had more than $1,000 on him, the woman said she believed the only reason Larsen would have that much money would be from his disability checks, but she didn't know how much he collected.

In an interview with law enforcement, Larsen replied with an expletive after an agent told him about the 12 grams of methamphetamine located in the trunk of one of his vehicles. When asked if the meth was his, Larsen said he didn’t know before asking the agent, “did you put it there?”

The agent then gave Larsen a forfeiture notice for the $1,015.

According to the complaint, Larsen stated that he was done and claimed he didn’t smoke anymore. He then told the agent to test his urine stating “I’m good … I’m stupid sometimes.” He then said the past year had been “crazy” due to the deaths of his father, two friends and his dogs.

When asked why he had missed his urinalysis appointment, Larsen said he had medical issues with his back. When asked if money had drawn him to selling drugs Larsen said, “I think I have said everything I need to say,” before the agent ended the interview.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
