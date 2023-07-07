Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar man pleads guilty to felony assault charges for shooting at Willmar police officer last summer

Sebastian Arevalo, the man accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer last summer, has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Arevalo was originally charged with several counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 2:50 PM

WILLMAR — The man accused of shooting at Willmar Police Department officers last summer pleaded guilty to two of the 11 charges filed against him.

Sebastian Arthur Arevalo

From the Kandiyohi County Jail, Sebastian Arthur Arevalo, 29, of Willmar, took the stand virtually to officially enter his two guilty pleas Wednesday, July 5, in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Arevalo pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault — use of deadly force against a peace officer and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

In exchange for his pleas, Kandiyohi County Attorney Kristen Pierce agreed to dismiss the nine other remaining counts, including an attempted second-degree murder charge. There was also a joint recommendation that Arevalo be sentenced to a “top of the box” presumptive prison term, meaning he will serve the maximum amount of time possible under sentencing guidelines, which is 189 months given his criminal history score.

His public defender, Jim Anderson, noted at the hearing that when the plea petition was first discussed, they were operating under the assumption that Arevalo had a criminal history score of five and a half felony points — which would have been a 175-month prison sentence — per the plea petition, but had since discovered he had six felony points, pushing the sentence to 189 months.

According to Anderson, Arevalo also waived his right to a presentence investigation in order to quickly schedule an in-person sentencing hearing, which is set for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.

According to the criminal complaint, a Willmar police officer responded to a call of a possible shooting at 11:52 p.m. July 4, 2022, in the 1100 block of Third Street Southwest, where a caller reported hearing what they thought were fireworks but found a bullet hole in the front window of their residence.

Later that night, at around 12:20 a.m. as the officer was speaking with the resident who made the report when Sebastian Arevalo and his brother Christian Arevalo were in the area and walking along Third Street Southwest with a group of people and approached the home.

Christian Arevalo pleaded guilty to first-degree assault — aiding and abetting in connection with this case and was sentenced to 51 months in prison.

According to the complaint, the officer stated Sebastian Arevalo walked at a brisk and aggressive pace and appeared to be attempting to start a conflict by yelling and swearing. Arevalo did this while having his right hand completely hidden in his waistband, according to the officer.

The officer then began drawing his sidearm. According to the complaint, the officer raised his firearm towards Arevalo and turned on his flashlight.

Arevalo then moved his right hand, exposing what the officer believed to be a firearm.

According to the complaint, the officer yelled at Arevalo to drop the weapon before Arevalo pointed it in the direction of the officer and fired.

The officer estimated that Arevalo was about 50 to 60 feet away from him when Arevalo fired the first shot. He also stated he saw the front muzzle blast from Arevalo’s gun and heard a loud bang.

The officer immediately returned fire at Arevalo, taking cover behind a tree as other individuals in the front yard of the home also ran for cover. According to the complaint, Arevalo continued firing as he began to walk backwards even after the officer began returning fire.

The officer said he saw Arevalo and the group run northbound and began pursuing them but they had gotten away in a white vehicle.

A second Willmar police officer responding to the scene was able to pursue the vehicle and found it parked at the 600 block of Second Street Southwest, where Arevalo and his brother were arrested.

By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
