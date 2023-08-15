Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, August 15

Local

Willmar man sentenced to 21 months for possession of stolen jet ski

Desmond Jon Sweep, 40, was given a concurrent prison sentence of 21 months for receiving stolen property. Sweep entered an Alford plea to the charge in April after he was incarcerated for a separate criminal conviction.

2536766+gavel.jpg
By Dale Morin and Susan Lunneborg
Today at 6:33 AM

WILLMAR — A 40-year-old Willmar man was sentenced to 21 months of prison after he was arrested in possession of a jet ski reported stolen.

Desmond.Jon.Sweep.mug.040423
Desmond Jon Sweep
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

Desmond Jon Sweep entered an Alford guilty plea in Kandiyohi County District Court to a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence on court record, however it also acknowledges that a prosecutor’s evidence presented at trial would likely result in a guilty verdict. Alford pleas have no impact on sentencing and are treated as any other guilty plea.

According to the plea petition filed in April, both attorneys agreed to a joint recommendation for a "bottom of the box" sentence — referencing the shortest sentence in the range recommended by sentencing guidelines — while also acknowledging the enhancements within the guidelines due to Sweep’s criminal history.

In exchange for the plea, the state agreed to dismiss two other criminal cases in their entirety — cases which included charges of driving after cancellation; theft; and multiple drug counts ranging from petty misdemeanor to felony level.

Sweep also agreed to pay about $846 of restitution in the dismissed criminal file that had charged him with theft and to stay away from the business listed in that criminal complaint.

At his June 26 sentencing in the stolen property case, Judge Jennifer Fischer gave Sweep 134 days of credit for time already served.

The sentence is concurrent with a 36-month prison term in a separate case for violating a no-contact order. Fischer gave him 427 days of credit for time served at the April 3 execution of that sentence that had originally been stayed in favor of five years of probation.

He is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections , his expected release date is April 15, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint in the stolen property case, a caller told a Kandiyohi County sheriff’s deputy that Sweep had been operating a jet ski unsafely during the evening of Sept. 7, 2022, and the caller was able to point out Sweep to the deputy.

The deputy found a beached 2004 Yamaha jet ski near a park access in Spicer, ran the registration number and learned it had been reported stolen on Aug. 20, 2022.

According to the complaint, Sweep told the deputy he had the jet ski for three weeks, and that he was holding it as collateral for a vehicle that he traded to another adult male from St. Cloud.

The complaint states Sweep was not able to provide more info on the adult male, but said the male had shown him a bill of sale.

When asked if he had a key, Sweep replied he didn’t and that he just pushed a button to operate the vehicle.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
