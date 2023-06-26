Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar man sentenced to 21 months in prison for drug possession

Jaime Jon Roberg Skaalerud, 45, was sentenced to 21 months in prison after entering an Alford guilty plea to a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge. The charges stemmed from a narcotics search at a residence in Willmar.

gavel.jpg
Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Today at 5:43 AM

WILLMAR — A man was sentenced to a “bottom of the box” prison sentence as part of a plea agreement for a fifth-degree drug possession conviction.

Jaime Jon Roberg Skaalerud, 45, was sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court to 21 months of prison with 220 days credit for a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.

Skaalerud entered an Alford guilty plea to the charge. In an Alford plea a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that evidence to be presented at a trial would likely result in a guilty verdict. It is treated as any other guilty plea.

Jaime.Jon.Roberg.Skaalerud.Mug
Jaime Jon Roberg Skaalerud
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections
READ MORE

In exchange for his plea, a possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. Three other criminal case files involving drug possession and domestic violence were also completely dismissed.

According to the plea petition dated Feb. 3, Skaalerud acknowledged that he may have had a criminal history score of more than six points, and as a result, the "bottom of the box" presumptive sentence — the lowest number in the range in the guidelines — would be 21 months, to which prosecutors agreed. He was sentenced March 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Minnesota law convicted offenders must serve at least two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible to serve the remaining time on supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Skaalerud is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault and his expected release date is Oct. 23.

According to the criminal complaint, agents of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at an address in the 1200 block of Business Highway 71 in Willmar in September 2021.

Law enforcement knocked but received no answer, and a battering ram was then used to force entry. It appeared the room was being used as a storage area. Officers continued inside and encountered a man in the kitchen area, according to the complaint.

Three individuals fled from an adjoining room, according to the complaint, but were caught and handcuffed. Skaalerud was one of them and told an agent none of the items in the room belonged to him.

More by Dale Morin

A backpack found outside contained marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia. According to the report, one of the individuals with Skaalerud initially claimed ownership of the backpack, but later denied ownership.

In both rooms, law enforcement found a small amount of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Various other items were found, including baggies which also field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

All parties encountered by officers were arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, Skaalerud’s vehicle was searched after a responding K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle. A glass pipe field-testing positive for methamphetamine was recovered.

Skaalerud’s public criminal history record shows three previous prison bookings on drug-related charges. He was convicted in 2012 in Kandiyohi County on a first-degree drug sale charge. He was sentenced to a 145-month prison term.

He was also convicted in 2010 in Stearns County on a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge and fourth-degree drug possession with intent to sell. He was sentenced respectively to 28- and 39-month prison terms.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 26, 2023
June 26, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published June 26, 2023
June 26, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Police lights
Local
One hurt in U.S. Highway 212 crash near Buffalo Lake, Minnesota
June 25, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, tosses the ball during a Section 2AAAA quarterfinal game against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune notebook: Cards have a tough schedule
June 23, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS Prep Bowl Recap120322 007.jpg
Prep
A look back at '22-'23
June 20, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME head baseball coach Trevor Schulte, right, talks with senior Bryce Sneller during a break in a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: YME leads way in All-Camden selections
June 16, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown