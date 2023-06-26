Willmar man sentenced to 21 months in prison for drug possession

WILLMAR — A man was sentenced to a “bottom of the box” prison sentence as part of a plea agreement for a fifth-degree drug possession conviction.

Jaime Jon Roberg Skaalerud, 45, was sentenced in Kandiyohi County District Court to 21 months of prison with 220 days credit for a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.

Skaalerud entered an Alford guilty plea to the charge. In an Alford plea a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges that evidence to be presented at a trial would likely result in a guilty verdict. It is treated as any other guilty plea.

In exchange for his plea, a possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. Three other criminal case files involving drug possession and domestic violence were also completely dismissed.

According to the plea petition dated Feb. 3, Skaalerud acknowledged that he may have had a criminal history score of more than six points, and as a result, the "bottom of the box" presumptive sentence — the lowest number in the range in the guidelines — would be 21 months, to which prosecutors agreed. He was sentenced March 29.

Under Minnesota law convicted offenders must serve at least two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible to serve the remaining time on supervised release.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Skaalerud is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault and his expected release date is Oct. 23.

According to the criminal complaint, agents of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant at an address in the 1200 block of Business Highway 71 in Willmar in September 2021.

Law enforcement knocked but received no answer, and a battering ram was then used to force entry. It appeared the room was being used as a storage area. Officers continued inside and encountered a man in the kitchen area, according to the complaint.

Three individuals fled from an adjoining room, according to the complaint, but were caught and handcuffed. Skaalerud was one of them and told an agent none of the items in the room belonged to him.

A backpack found outside contained marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia. According to the report, one of the individuals with Skaalerud initially claimed ownership of the backpack, but later denied ownership.

In both rooms, law enforcement found a small amount of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Various other items were found, including baggies which also field-tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

All parties encountered by officers were arrested.

According to the complaint, Skaalerud’s vehicle was searched after a responding K-9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle. A glass pipe field-testing positive for methamphetamine was recovered.

Skaalerud’s public criminal history record shows three previous prison bookings on drug-related charges. He was convicted in 2012 in Kandiyohi County on a first-degree drug sale charge. He was sentenced to a 145-month prison term.

He was also convicted in 2010 in Stearns County on a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge and fourth-degree drug possession with intent to sell. He was sentenced respectively to 28- and 39-month prison terms.