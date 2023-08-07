Willmar man sentenced to probation in beating, robbery case

WILLMAR — A man accused of simple robbery and choking a woman in July of 2021 will serve a year of probation.

Farhan Mohamed Abdi

Farhan Mohamed Abdi, 21, of Willmar, was convicted on one count of misdemeanor domestic assault. He was sentenced June 8 in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Judge Dwayne Knutsen ordered 90 days in the Kandiyohi County Jail. Abdi received credit for nine days served. The 81 days left on his sentence were stayed for one year. Abdi will be on supervised probation during that time.

Abdi entered an Alford guilty plea to a charge of domestic assault. Alford pleas are entered when a defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a judge or jury to enter a guilty verdict. Alford pleas are treated as any other guilty pleas at sentencing.

In exchange for his plea, the remaining counts were dismissed: felony domestic assault by strangulation, felony simple robbery, a second misdemeanor domestic assault charge, and impeding a 911 call.

Conditions for Abdi’s probation include having no contact with the woman or her residence or place of employment. He will also have to pay $140 of restitution.

Abdi will have to complete a domestic abuse evaluatio, and have no violations of an order of protection. He will also have to complete 20 hours of community service work.

According to the criminal complaint, Abdi went to a Spicer residence the night of July 25, 2021, or in the early morning hours of July 26. An adult female met Abdi in the driveway of the home as she believed he had received a trespassing notice and was not allowed on the property.

Abdi was upset and allegedly threw the woman on the ground and began beating her.

The woman said when she was on the ground, Abdi choked her to the point she couldn’t breathe. She alleged Abdi told her to “lay in the driveway for another five minutes so he could run over her.” According to the complaint, Abdi then took a debit card from her pocket when the assault was over.

The woman told police that she went to the courthouse with a family member in the early afternoon the next day to obtain an order for protection. When they were on their way to the courthouse, they ran into Abdi and the woman confronted him about her debit card, according to the complaint.

Abdi said he didn’t know anything about her debit card, got upset and allegedly threw her on the ground and choked her, according to the complaint.

The woman said at one point she dialed 911 but did not go through with the call after Abdi told her to “see what happens,” according to the complaint. He then got up and kicked her family member’s car before leaving.

Law enforcement met with Abdi at his residence in Willmar.

Abdi said he saw the adult female attacking his car, there was a verbal confrontation and that he kicked her family member’s car in retaliation.

When asked about the woman’s debit card, he said that she had left it in his vehicle. He denied anything physical had happened between them and said that the bruising and black eyes the woman had suffered was from an altercation with a member of her family, according to the complaint.

Abdi was then placed under arrest for domestic assault. The complaint states before a deputy handcuffed Abdi, they had emptied his pockets and one of the items was the woman’s debit card.