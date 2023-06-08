Willmar man suffers life-threatening injuries in west central Minnesota intersection crash

LOURISTON — A Willmar man suffered life-threatening injuries after a reported crash Wednesday morning northwest of Louriston, Minnesota.

Kyle Reider Cappelen, 29, was transported by ambulance to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash was reported at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 40 and Chippewa County Road 4 in Louriston Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Cappelen was driving a Ford Explorer westbound on Highway 40 when it collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck, driven by 23-year-old Jose Ramon Delgadoacosta from Houston, Texas, at the intersection with County Road 4.

The airbags in the pickup truck deployed. The driver was listed as suffering non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported for treatment. His passenger, Leudon Camporodriguez, 39, also from Houston, did not suffer any injuries according to the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of the three parties involved in the crash was wearing their seat belts, according to the accident report. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Murdock Fire Department, Benson Ambulance, Maynard Ambulance and the Boondocks First Responders assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.