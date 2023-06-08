99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar man suffers life-threatening injuries in west central Minnesota intersection crash

Kyle Reider Cappelen, 29, of Willmar, was transported by ambulance to the hospital in St. Cloud for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a reported two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County. The other driver involved suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not transported for treatment, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Today at 4:01 PM

LOURISTON — A Willmar man suffered life-threatening injuries after a reported crash Wednesday morning northwest of Louriston, Minnesota.

Kyle Reider Cappelen, 29, was transported by ambulance to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash was reported at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 40 and Chippewa County Road 4 in Louriston Township.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol’s accident report, Cappelen was driving a Ford Explorer westbound on Highway 40 when it collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck, driven by 23-year-old Jose Ramon Delgadoacosta from Houston, Texas, at the intersection with County Road 4.

The airbags in the pickup truck deployed. The driver was listed as suffering non-life-threatening injuries but was not transported for treatment. His passenger, Leudon Camporodriguez, 39, also from Houston, did not suffer any injuries according to the report.

None of the three parties involved in the crash was wearing their seat belts, according to the accident report. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Murdock Fire Department, Benson Ambulance, Maynard Ambulance and the Boondocks First Responders assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
