Willmar man wants evidence suppressed, charges dismissed in alleged drive-by shooting

WILLMAR — A Willmar man suspected in a drive-by shooting in May is asking the judge to dismiss the charges, arguing that evidence was collected illegally after a traffic stop.

Weheliye Abdulcadir Abucar Gaal, 21, was arrested May 23 as the named suspect in a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and 23rd Street Northeast in northeast Willmar.

He is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and removing or altering the serial number of a firearm. Along with the three felonies, Gaal is also charged with a gross misdemeanor for carrying a pistol without a permit.

Weheliye Gaal Contributed / Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

A defense motion to dismiss the charges was filed in late June, and a contested omnibus hearing was conducted in Kandiyohi County District Court about a month later. The defense filed a supporting memorandum early this month, and a response from the prosecutor was filed last week.

Judge Stephen Wentzell has not yet ruled on the matter, and online court records show no new hearing dates have been scheduled as of Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an initial news release from the Willmar Police Department , an adult male driver reported that a man known to him shot a handgun from another vehicle. According to the release, the driver was able to give a description of the suspect and license plate number of the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Gaal was arrested about an hour later in the 400 block of Litchfield Avenue Southwest after an officer performed a traffic stop.

Gaal denied possessing or shooting a firearm. However, the officer observed the back half of a black handgun through the vehicle windows, according to the criminal complaint.

Gaal remained in custody at the Kandiyohi County Jail as of Friday. He has been held since May on $75,000 bail without conditions or $35,000 with conditions, including having no contact with the alleged victim and being excluded from the victim’s residence.

Local Police arrest suspect in Willmar, Minnesota, drive-by shooting Willmar police were dispatched around 9:49 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a drive-by shooting in the area of Civic Center Drive and 23rd Street Northeast. Police later made contact with the suspect and recovered a 9mm handgun.

Gaal's defense attorney Thomas Beito, of Minneapolis, argues that the evidence gathered during the traffic stop and Gaal’s subsequent arrest were the result of an unreasonable search and seizure.

Beito writes that police lacked "reasonable, articulable suspicion" that Gaal was involved in criminal activity at the time of the traffic stop, according to his June 26 motion to dismiss the case.

“All evidence obtained after this illegal seizure must be suppressed as fruit of the poisonous tree and the case must be dismissed,” Beito wrote.

In the supporting memo filed Aug. 8, Beito argues Gaal parked his car before police turned on their emergency lights to signal to him he was not free to leave. He further states "Here, officers relied solely on the information given to them by a caller (suspected of not using their real name) as the basis for the seizure of the defendant."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court files, the caller who initially reported the alleged shooting did not meet police in person as promised. When the caller was contacted by police, he was evasive in answering questions and the officer who spoke with the caller on the phone described the whole situation as "fishy," before the caller hung up on police. The caller then refused to answer the phone when he was called back.

The memorandum further states, "the license plate number given by (the caller) did not even remotely match the license plate of the defendant's car."

While police may conduct a limited stop to investigate suspected criminal activity, Beito argues that due to the lack of reliability of the caller's statements to officers, police had no suspicion to seize Gaal for the alleged assault based on the tip.

More by Dale Morin:







A response brief filed Aug. 18 by Assistant Kandiyohi County Attorney Alex Ciornohaci stated that law enforcement " found a firearm in plain view" in Gaal's vehicle and argued that whether the state can produce the caller as a witness at trial is "merely speculative at this point in the process."

Citing case law, Ciornohaci wrote, "a person generally is not seized merely because a police officer approaches him in a public place or in a parked car and begins to ask questions." Ciornohaci wrote that in this case, Gaal exited his vehicle on his own and was not physically restrained or handcuffed until an officer saw the firearm inside the vehicle.

Ciornohaci also noted that the caller who reported the alleged assault was not only able to provide a known nickname for Gaal but had also accurately described his vehicle as a red Toyota Camry.