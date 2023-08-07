Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar mayor delays decision on mall location for city hall

The Willmar City Council approved a motion at its July 17 meeting to make a decision regarding the JCPenney location for a new city hall and community center at its Monday, Aug. 7, meeting, but that item is not on the Aug. 7 meeting agenda.

WILLMAR — It has been reported several times that the Willmar City Council would make a decision regarding renovating the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a new Willmar City Hall and Willmar Community Center on Monday, Aug. 7.

However, that item is not on the Aug. 7 City Council meeting agenda that was posted to the city website on Friday.

City Administrator Leslie Valiant told the West Central Tribune that Mayor Doug Reese removed it from the agenda as he will be absent from the meeting and likely unable to join the meeting virtually.

Council members do have the ability to introduce a motion to add or delete items from the agenda.

It was at the end of the July 17 Council meeting that Councilor Mike O’Brien requested that the decision for the JCPenney location be placed on the Aug. 7 agenda in order to allow the Willmar Ten Investors and RockStep Capital to move forward, stating, “I think it’s really unfair to let these people keep hanging out.”

Since November of 2022, several different site plans and locations have been presented to the council, and it has spent hours upon hours debating the benefits and drawbacks of the different locations for a new city hall and community center.

Architect and design firm BKV Group has presented various site plans, locations and costs to the council, including for the JCPenney location. The Willmar Ten Investors group also has presented a site plan and cost estimates for the JCPenney location.

The Willmar Ten has a right-of-first-refusal agreement with Uptown Willmar mall owner RockStep Capital for the JCPenney building, and both entities have been waiting for the council to make a decision regarding the location.

If the Willmar Ten proposal and JCPenney location were chosen for the site of a new city hall and community center, the investment group would renovate the building to suit the needs of the city hall and community center and then sell it to the city at a cost of approximately $18.2 million to $20.7 million.

The design concept for a combined city hall and community center at the former JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar includes a lot of circular areas to buffer the “box” look of the JCPenney building and for “softening the design” with different angles and circular motions. Windows for natural lighting will be cut into the precast concrete panels on the outside of the JCPenney building and a focal entry point for the city hall and community center would be a curved entry sign that can be prominently seen from the intersection of Fifth St. and 19th Ave. S.E.
Included would be three to four acres of parking lot surrounding the JCPenney building, which would be reconstructed to include features such as rain gardens that would capture polluted stormwater and filter it before it entered the already impaired waters of the South Fork of the Crow River.

Willmar Ten’s proposal also includes a large community garden located on the southeast corner of the city-owned portion of the parking lot.

RockStep Capital has also pledged $500,000 of funds received for the purchase of the JCPenney building to go for parking lot repairs.

It has an agreement with Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District to share the cost of a $52,000 feasibility study to be completed by Barr Engineering for stormwater improvements throughout the mall parking lot.

The feasibility study was to have been completed by the end of July in order to apply this month for $1.5 million in competitive grants that would have allowed for $2 million in parking lot stormwater improvements.

However, the study was paused by Kandiyohi SWCD in June due to JCPenney not being sold and thus the inability of RockStep Capital to commit to its share the $500,000 needed to match the $1.5 million in competitive grants.

If RockStep Capital were to come up with the funds needed, the study could be taken back up and grants could be applied for in upcoming years.

BKV Group’s presentations have ranged from renovating the JCPenney building at a cost of $17.8 million to $22.7 million, renovating the current community center at a cost of $8.4 million to $10.5 million and building a new city hall at a cost of $18 million to $20.2 million, or building a new city hall and a new community center at a cost of $31 million to $34.4 million.

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
