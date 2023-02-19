Willmar Mayor Doug Reese to give state of the city address at next City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21

WILLMAR — Willmar Mayor Doug Reese will give his state of the city address on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Willmar City Council meeting, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.

Other items on the agenda include a public hearing regarding a potentially dangerous dog at a home on Second Street Southwest, the consideration of hiring Jose Pablo Obregon for the position of director of community browth, and the approval of plans and specifications and the call for bids for the 2023 street improvement projects.