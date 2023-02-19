Willmar Mayor Doug Reese to give state of the city address at next City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Willmar Mayor Doug Reese will give his state of the city address at Willmar City Council, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.
WILLMAR — Willmar Mayor Doug Reese will give his state of the city address on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Willmar City Council meeting, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.
Other items on the agenda include a public hearing regarding a potentially dangerous dog at a home on Second Street Southwest, the consideration of hiring Jose Pablo Obregon for the position of director of community browth, and the approval of plans and specifications and the call for bids for the 2023 street improvement projects.
Things are off to a slow start at the federal level, and moving more quickly than is comfortable for the legislators at the state level.
A traffic study was conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project in northeast Willmar and shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.
A crash on Minnesota Highway 19 near Birch Coulee Drive in Morton injured the driver, but he was not transported for treatment, according to a State Patrol report.
Pablo Obregon will begin his work March 15 as Willmar director of community growth, responsible for citywide coordination of programs, education and outreach in the areas of equity and inclusion.
“Tonight’s a night to reflect on our progress and look forward to the future of Willmar,” Willmar Mayor Doug Reese said. "I promise to look at each action, motion, resolution that passes over my desk, determining if the action is good for our city.”
The Willmar City Council agreed it would like to expand the Sunrise Park parking lot scheduled for reconstruction this year at a higher cost. Three options presented ranged from $50,000 to $190,000, and the city engineer will return with more options.
Bel Cellini named district caregiver of the year for her work at Bethesda Sunrise Village in Willmar
Belquis "Bel" Cellini, personal care assistant and community caregiver at Bethesda Sunrise Village Assisted Living in Willmar, was recently honored by LeadingAge Minnesota with the District E Caregiver of the Year Award.
Stay 'N Play Child Care has moved from its location on the MinnWest Technology Campus in northeast Willmar to a building on Industrial Park Drive Southwest.
Neither of the Willmar wind turbines is currently spinning due to a blade pitch issue and a breaker failure.
Willmar planning director says city's residents could soon experience 'the best internet in the state'
Willmar City Council authorized staff to move forward with drafting a contract with Hometown Fiber to build out a $19.3 million open-access fiber network with a speed of up to 10 gigabytes per second.
ADVERTISEMENT