News Local

Willmar mayor wants city hall/community center decision next month

Willmar Mayor Doug Reese told Willmar City Council members he expects a decision by the end of September regarding the location of a new city hall and community center, leading to a lengthy debate on whether councilors are listening to constituents.

Mayor Doug Reese addresses the city council and citizens of Willmar during his first meeting as Mayor.
Mayor Doug Reese
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune file photo
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 5:05 PM

WILLMAR — Willmar Mayor Doug Reese at the Aug. 14 Willmar City Council work session set a deadline of the end of September for the Council to make a decision regarding the location of a new city hall and community center.

That pronouncement led to a nearly 20-minute discussion about whether or not councilors were listening to their constituents or if they simply had better information on which to make the best decision for a location.

Reese brought up the topic while City Administrator Leslie Valiant was going over the upcoming work session schedule and what would be discussed and alluded to the fact that the city hall and community center discussion will be moved to the back burner as the council discusses the budget and other business that needs to be completed by certain deadlines.
“I was hoping we could have a location for city hall by the end of September,” Reese said. ”That was the message to you (Valiant) and to the council.”

Councilor Audrey Nelsen asked, “By whom?”

“By me,” Reese said. “I think it’s doable. I just want to make sure it’s the right decision.”

He also stated that he did not want a split vote — not because he did not want to break a tie vote, but because the people had elected the councilors to make decisions.

Valiant noted that no matter what decision is made, there will be others who will have an opinion on whether or not it was the right decision.

Julie Asmus
Julie Asmus, with the Willmar chapter of the Minnesota Business and Professional Women. (DAN BURDETT | LIVE IT!)

This began a debate amongst the councilors as to what is the right decision, with councilors Julie Asmus and Justin Ask asserting that the majority of constituents are in favor of renovating the JCPenney building at Uptown Willmar for a new city hall and community center and they are frustrated they are not being heard.

“I’ve got people asking me, ‘Why isn’t the council listening to the public?’” Asmus said, wondering if some type of vote or survey of the citizens could be conducted.
Valiant said the city could do a survey, “But the survey has to be also very mindful that it is people of the city, not other people.”

Councilor Michael O’Brien questioned the necessity of such a measure.

“I just have a hard time that we can’t come up with a plan or we can’t come up with it by ourselves. I mean, this is ridiculous, let’s get it done.”

Nelsen stated the council made a decision regarding the location in the past — an argument she has made several times during recent discussion — and noted the decision was placed on hold due to things beyond the council’s control.

It is true that at one time, the council, as well as the task forces for the city hall and community center, had decided that the current site of the Willmar Community Center on Business 71 across from Robbins Island Regional Park would be the best location for a combined city hall and community center building.

However, Nelsen was present at the council meeting Nov. 15, 2021, when councilors voted unanimously to reverse that decision and authorized other site options to be explored. That began the current site selection process.

Ask also pointed out that many of the current City Councilors were not around for those debates and decisions, having been elected more recently.

“I think it’s a very divided issue … we are now back in the middle of this — wandering,” Nelsen said. “And who are we helping? How are we helping the future of Willmar? I think we need to be visionary here.”

nelsen.Audrey.WEB.png
Audrey Nelsen

Asmus agreed that she wanted to be visionary and that there is a strong difference of opinion, but she asked how renovating the JCPenney building would be any different than renovating the Willmar City Auditorium for city hall, another idea that has been raised during past discussions.

“We have a responsibility for a historic building,” Nelsen said. “We aren’t responsible for the mall. That’s a private company.”

“I totally get that — different conversation,” Asmus said. “But, part of that about not going to the mall, people talk about being visionary and talking about building for the future — you’re building for the future in both places.”

Nelsen also argued that she’s “not going to buy that we’re not following what the citizens want” due to the number of emails and information she said that she has received from people who do not want the JCPenney location.

“We have access to more information than a lot of the citizens,” Nelsen said. “I answered phone calls where people didn’t want to talk to me. They just wanted to read what they were told to say. When I started to engage with them, they wanted to hang up. It’s frustrating.”

Nelsen, despite her own role as a board member for the League of Minnesota Cities — a government sector organization that lobbies for member cities at the state and federal level, on more than on occasion has complained about the citizens who have been lobbying councilors with written scripts.

“Even if people were given numbers of who to contact about expressing their opinion about where they thought the community center should go, they’re a stakeholder, they’re a user and why wouldn’t they?” Asmus said.

There is $2 million of local option sales tax collections dedicated to the community center. Remodeling the current building will cost approximately $8.4 million to $10.5 million, according to cost estimates provided by architect and design firm BKV Group. Building new will cost significantly more.

Nelsen said she thought the council should instead focus on city hall: The city has “$2 million to deal with the community center. The community center is consuming our conversation about city hall.”

Asmus pointed out that if city hall and the community center are in one building, the conversation does center around the community center due to it impacting more people.

Ask agreed with Nelsen's point that councilors have more information, saying that is the purpose of a representative democracy, but that it is clear that the majority of citizens in Willmar prefer the mall location.

Justin Ask.jpg
Justin Ask photo. Submitted photo

“One of the things that factors into my decision is to listen to those,” he said. “I’m encouraged to just dismiss their opinions by some people who have come to us and told us, ‘Don’t listen to what other people are telling you.’”

He pointed out that every attempt to gauge the public’s wishes on the topic, although unscientific, has shown that 80% prefer the mall location. Ask was referring to polls conducted by the West Central Tribune and the League of Women Voters of the Willmar Area.

“They can be wrong by 30% and the majority of citizens in this community would still prefer it to be at the mall,” Ask said. “You can vote against the majority for a lot of good reasons, but I don’t know that any of us could really, in my opinion, can go into that vote thinking that the majority is for anything other than the mall.”

Councilor Vicki Davis acknowledged that if she were a citizen, she probably would think the mall was a great location due to it being easy to get to and its convenience.

Vicki Davis, Willmar City Council candidate, 2018
Erica Dischino / Tribune Ward 2 Willmar City Council candidate Vicki Davis poses for a photo Sept. 28.

“But, I’m on City Council,” she said. “I think 10 years from now, I want to look at whatever we pick and be proud of our choice. And I’m afraid that if we’re at the mall, 10 years from now, I will be ashamed of what it is — that’s how I feel.”

She said that she does not feel that moving the city hall and community center to the mall will help it and she thinks the city will spend more money than needed to fix things because it is attached to the mall.

“That’s my City Council self. I can’t vote for the mall,” Davis added. “That’s why, to ask the citizens — like I said, if I was just a citizen, I would think the mall is great. But I have to think ahead.”

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
