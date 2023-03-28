Willmar Senior High School names March 2023 students of the month

WILLMAR — Willmar Senior High School has named students of the month for March. Each month, one student is selected from each of the departments based on criteria established by the departments.

The students, their grade and department are Zander Miska, 12, Ag Technology; Calista Ziehl, 12, Business; Dino Mireles Jr., 12, English Language Arts; Madelyn Johnson, 10, Math; Luis Gutierrez Picado, 10, Multilingual; Miguel Garcia, 10, Music; Louis Mares Ciriaco, 10, Physical Education & Health; Telilie Lange, 9, Science; Addlyn Roschild, 10, Social Studies; Jaden Holewa, 12, Studio Art; Tannisha Runia, 12, Successful Life Strategies; Ethan Stark, 12, Technology Education; Isaac Pineda-Hernandez, 11, World Languages.