Willmar Senior High School names February 2023 students of the month

Mugshots of February 2023 Willmar High School students of the month. Contributed: Willmar Public Schools

WILLMAR — Willmar Senior High School has named students of the month for February. Each month, one student is selected from each of the departments based on criteria established by the departments. The students, their grade and department are Isabel Toutges, 11, Ag Technology; Mateo Tejeda, 11, Business; Emmie Larson, 11, English Language Arts; Rolando Menchaca III, 9, Math; Zakaria Farah, 10, Multilingual; Samuel Gazelka, 12, Music; Daniela Reyes, 10, Physical Education & Health; Evan Wallestad, 10, Science; Austin Barrientos, 11, Social Studies; Griffin Heid, 10, Studio Art; Mohamed Khalif, 12, Successful Life Strategies; Joshua Jensen, 12, Technology Education; Brenda Pablo Ralios, 12, World Languages.