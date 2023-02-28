99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Willmar Senior High School names February 2023 students of the month

The students of the month for February 2023 at Willmar High School

Metro Newspaper Service
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
February 28, 2023 07:59 AM
Contributed: Willmar Public Schools

WILLMAR — Willmar Senior High School has named students of the month for February. Each month, one student is selected from each of the departments based on criteria established by the departments. The students, their grade and department are Isabel Toutges, 11, Ag Technology; Mateo Tejeda, 11, Business; Emmie Larson, 11, English Language Arts; Rolando Menchaca III, 9, Math; Zakaria Farah, 10, Multilingual; Samuel Gazelka, 12, Music; Daniela Reyes, 10, Physical Education & Health; Evan Wallestad, 10, Science; Austin Barrientos, 11, Social Studies; Griffin Heid, 10, Studio Art; Mohamed Khalif, 12, Successful Life Strategies; Joshua Jensen, 12, Technology Education; Brenda Pablo Ralios, 12, World Languages.

