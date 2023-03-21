99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Middle School names February 2023 students of the month

The students of the month for February 2023 at Willmar Middle School

Graphic with books and pencils stating Students of the Month
Students of the Month graphic
Metro Newspaper Service
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 7:24 AM

WILLMAR — Willmar Middle School has named students of the month for February. Four students from each grade are selected by their teachers.

032123.N.WCT.SOMMiddle.jpg
Willmar Middle School February 2023 Student of the Month photos
Contributed Willmar Public Schools

Grade 8 — Roman Iedema, Aden Jacobson, Debora Navarro, Alyssa Prigge

Grade 7 — Jefren Rodriguez, Evan Michelson, Karen Bueso, Miley Contreras

Grade 6 — Ryker Sombke, Easton Cruze, Micayla Estrada, Nataly Rivera Guzman

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
Bethesda renovations 030923 001.jpg
Local
Final phase of long-term transformation of Bethesda Grand in Willmar expected to be completed this year
March 21, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 21, 2023
March 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published March 21, 2023
March 21, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
March 17, 2023 08:45 AM
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: BBE Jaguars earn a 3rd-place trophy at state
March 19, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott