Willmar Middle School names February 2023 students of the month
WILLMAR — Willmar Middle School has named students of the month for February. Four students from each grade are selected by their teachers.
Grade 8 — Roman Iedema, Aden Jacobson, Debora Navarro, Alyssa Prigge
Grade 7 — Jefren Rodriguez, Evan Michelson, Karen Bueso, Miley Contreras
Grade 6 — Ryker Sombke, Easton Cruze, Micayla Estrada, Nataly Rivera Guzman
