99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Middle School names April 2023 students of the month

The students of the month for April 2023 at Willmar Middle School

Graphic with books and pencils stating Students of the Month
Students of the Month graphic
Metro Newspaper Service
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:36 AM

WILLMAR — Willmar Middle School has named students of the month for April 2023. Four students from each grade are selected by their teachers.

051623.N.WCT.SOMMiddle.jpg

Grade 8 — Caleb Cruze, Max Garberding, Jehiry Rodriguez Guzman, Selena Sundin

Grade 7 — Zakaria Mohamed, Sawyer Schirmers, Reese Lundy, Florencia Ossa Letelier

Grade 6 — Crosby Pederson, Nicholas Runke, Reyna Delgado, Ella Flores

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 05:47 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Paynesville Bulldogs get past BBE Jaguars, 5-3
May 15, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: YME Sting clinch first wins of the season
May 15, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal girls earn 5th place after Day 1 of CLC Championships
May 15, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott