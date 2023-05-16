Willmar Middle School names April 2023 students of the month
The students of the month for April 2023 at Willmar Middle School
WILLMAR — Willmar Middle School has named students of the month for April 2023. Four students from each grade are selected by their teachers.
Grade 8 — Caleb Cruze, Max Garberding, Jehiry Rodriguez Guzman, Selena Sundin
Grade 7 — Zakaria Mohamed, Sawyer Schirmers, Reese Lundy, Florencia Ossa Letelier
Grade 6 — Crosby Pederson, Nicholas Runke, Reyna Delgado, Ella Flores
ADVERTISEMENT