Willmar Middle School names March 2023 students of the month
The students of the month for March 2023 at Willmar Middle School
WILLMAR — Willmar Middle School has named students of the month for March. Four students from each grade are selected by their teachers.
Grade 8 — Kailen Thompson, Abraham Leverty, Ellery DeBoer, Sophia Haase
Grade 7 — Randy Larios Cajon, Matthew Lammers, Lizzie Canales Soto, Anna Konold
Grade 6 — Hunter Butterfield, Abraham Leiva Vargas, Aliya Reiman, Myah Thorson
