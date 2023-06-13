99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar Middle School names May 2023 students of the month

The students of the month for May 2023 at Willmar Middle School

Graphic with books and pencils stating Students of the Month
Students of the Month graphic
Metro Newspaper Service
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 7:04 AM

WILLMAR — Willmar Middle School has named students of the month for May 2023. Four students from each grade are selected by their teachers.

Grade 8 — Levi Swanson, Conner Sik, Savanna Vanderlugt, Mya Morales

Grade 7 — Alejandro Valle, Boris Acuna, Viviana Reyes, Hani Muse

Grade 6 — Atticus van der Hagen, Levi Miska, Fartun Said, Nashad Abdille

