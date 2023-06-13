Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WILLMAR — Willmar Middle School has named students of the month for May 2023. Four students from each grade are selected by their teachers.

Willmar Middle School names May 2023 students of the month The students of the month for May 2023 at Willmar Middle School

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.