Willmar Middle School student claims to have gun, a search finds it was a toy
Willmar Middle School leaders found a toy gun when they investigated a report of a student with a weapon and who threatened to use it. School officials praised the students who reported the threat.
WILLMAR — A Willmar Middle School student was found to have a toy gun in their possession Wednesday morning.
The student told other students they had a weapon and threatened to use it at school, Superintendent Jeff Holm said in a emailed statement Wednesday afternoon.
The other students alerted administrators who investigated and found that the gun was a toy.
“We take this situation very seriously and will issue the appropriate disciplinary action, per district policy,” Holm said in the statement. “Because this situation involves a student, we cannot share further details at this time.”
Holm thanked the students who reported the potential threat.
“Students are encouraged to speak with a teacher or staff member right away if they find themselves in a similar situation in the future,” he said in the statement.
