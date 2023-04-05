Willmar Middle School student claims to have gun, a search finds it was a toy

WILLMAR — A Willmar Middle School student was found to have a toy gun in their possession Wednesday morning.

The student told other students they had a weapon and threatened to use it at school, Superintendent Jeff Holm said in a emailed statement Wednesday afternoon.

The other students alerted administrators who investigated and found that the gun was a toy.

Related:







“We take this situation very seriously and will issue the appropriate disciplinary action, per district policy,” Holm said in the statement. “Because this situation involves a student, we cannot share further details at this time.”

Holm thanked the students who reported the potential threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Students are encouraged to speak with a teacher or staff member right away if they find themselves in a similar situation in the future,” he said in the statement.