Willmar Middle School WARP2 robotics team enjoyed trip to state competition in rookie year

The WARP2 FIRST Robotics team at Willmar Public Schools was able to compete at the state level in its first year. It's the second Willmar Middle School team, due to high interest.

Lyle Duerksen, middle, observes as tweaks are made to the middle school robotics team's machine on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Lyle Duerksen, middle, observes as tweaks are made to the WARP2 robotics team's machine on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Willmar Senior High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
February 18, 2023 08:33 AM

WILLMAR — It was the day before they were to leave for state competition, and during a practice run a part suddenly flew off their robot.

So the members of WARP2, the third and youngest team in the FIRST Robotics program in Willmar Public Schools , went to work on the operation of the robot’s claw.

Some of them worked on fixing the problem, which had happened before, while others made lists of what to take along and started packing.

The industrial technology shops at Willmar Senior High were a busy place.

“Right now, the claw is not functioning, so they’re trying to problem-solve,” said coach Jared Anderson, a senior high math teacher. “Is it a motor issue, is it a programming issue, is it a mechanical issue.”

Each year, teams are assigned a task and build robots to accomplish it.

The robot has some complicated work to do. In the words of team member Beckett Gustafson, “there’s a bunch of poles that are bendy, and you take a cone, you lift it up and put it on top of the pole.”

The High Tech Kids MN FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship was Feb. 11 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

WARP2 is a group of mostly sixth- and seventh-graders, all in their rookie year in the program.

The team played six matches at the state meet. They didn’t move past the qualifying round but had a good experience, Anderson said in an email.

If WARP2 members stick with the program, they’ll advance to WARP1, the experienced Willmar Middle School team, and then to WARPSPEED, the high school team which competes at a higher level with bigger, more expensive robots.

FIRST Robotics is an international program to build engineering and technology skills and inspire young people. Teams are numbered sequentially in the order they joined the program.

Nicholas Runke, left, and Beckett Gustafson take to the controls for their robot in preparation for the state robotics meet on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Nicholas Runke, left, and Beckett Gustafson take to the controls for their robot on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Willmar Senior High School where the Willmar Middle School team was preparing for the state robotics meet.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Willmar’s high school team is 4239. WARP1 is 15295 and WARP2 is 22181. The program added WARP2 because of high interest at Willmar Middle School.

“This is what the community wants; this is what industry wants,” said coach Shawn Nelson, a high school industrial arts teacher. “Inside this little machine you see 3D-printed parts, laser-cut parts, plasma-cut parts, plus all the programming that goes into it with the motors.”

This year’s challenge is called Power Play — a competition in which robots place cones over poles. The higher the pole, the higher the points. Teams can earn points in many other way, during a three-minute match in the arena marked off by short walls.

The robot used by the Willmar Middle School robotics team is tasked with pushing cones into stands and lifting caps onto poles of varying heights.
The robot used by the WARP2 Willmar Middle School robotics team is tasked with pushing cones into stands and lifting caps onto poles of varying heights.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Teams from different schools form alliances for the competition, and two alliances compete in a match.

WARP2 went to the state when they were chosen to ally with a team that had already won a state trip. In the regional competition of 24 teams, both Willmar teams placed in the top half of the field.

On each team, tasks are spread among the team members. Some do computer coding, others handle design or building. Some are drivers during competition.

DSC_0273.JPG
Noah Fernelius, middle, and Dante Ramirez, right, members of the WARP1 robotics team, help Nicholas Runke and the WARP2 Willmar Middle School rookie robotics team with some repairs on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Willmar Senior High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Beckett and Nicholas Runke, both sixth-graders, said they had built much of the robot. Kayden Kidwell, the lone eighth-grader on the team, said he built the drivetrain.

Natalie Jurgenson, a sixth-grader, said she had worked on coding. As the state meet approached, she was working on the team’s engineering notebook and script for competitions.

Nearby, WARP1 team members were still working on their robot, even though their season was over

Connor Reed takes a look at the robot for the Willmar middle school robotics team on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Connor Reed takes a look at the robot for the WARP2 Willmar Middle School robotics team on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Willmar Senior High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Noah Fernelius, an eighth-grader, and Devin Seubert, a seventh-grader, were keeping their robot in shape, hoping to show it at a high school event in Willmar, “maybe try to get some more sponsors,” Noah said. “It’s always nice to show off the robots.”

Local businesses and individuals donate for the program each year. Even though the teams use spare parts when they can, building the robots can be costly.

The two said they have helped the younger team as they prepare for state.

Coaches said the older teams often mentor newcomers.

From left, Chad Owens, Kayden Kidwell and Beckett Gustafson go over a final checklist before the Willmar Middle School robotics team went to state Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Willmar High School.
From left, Chad Owens, a teacher and volunteer mentor, Kayden Kidwell and Beckett Gustafson go over a final checklist Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Willmar Senior High School before the Willmar Middle School WARP2 robotics team went to state on Feb. 11.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“A big part of this team’s success is the high school team,” said Coach Nelson.

“The students had a blast and learned a lot,” Coach Anderson said after the competition. Judges were encouraging and reminded the team how well they had done to compete at the state level in their first year, especially as one of the youngest teams there, he said.

WARP2 was one of the few teams made up of all middle school students and may have been the only one with mostly sixth-graders.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
