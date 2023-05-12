99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar, Minnesota, authorities respond to chlorine leak at County Road 5 substation

A chlorine leak was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday. Responding departments closed a portion of the road to through traffic between Word of Faith Family Church to the south and Herzog Apartments to the north.

Chlorine Spill 051223 001.jpg
Firefighters with the Willmar Fire Department hose down an individual to ensure they have no chlorine left on their protective suit while investigating a chlorine spill at Herzog Apartments on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:18 PM

WILLMAR — Willmar authorities closed County Road 5 Northwest for longer than an hour Friday afternoon after receiving a report of a chlorine leak.

The call reporting a leaking chlorine cylinder was received at 12:33 p.m. Friday, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.

The Willmar Police Department, Willmar Fire Department and Blomkest Fire Department responded to the call.

There had not yet been any official statements as of 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters on the scene were observe wearing protective gear. Those dealing directly with the leak donned full-cover blue protective suits. Their colleagues hosed off their suits as they left the area of the leak.

County Road 5 was closed between the Word of Faith Family Church and the Herzog Apartments north of U.S. Highway 12.

Residents along 29th Street Northwest were observed being evacuated from the scene, and pedestrians were advised to move away from the scene and/or find a vehicle in which to wait.

Chlorine Spill 051223 002.jpg
Law enforcement restricts access to a portion of Kandiyohi County Road 5 while investigating a chlorine spill south of Herzog Apartments on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Chlorine Spill 051223 003.jpg
Individuals in protective suits begin work to investigate a chlorine spill south of Herzog Apartments on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Chlorine Spill 051223 004.jpg
Firefighters suit up in protective gear before heading over to investigate a chlorine spill south of Herzog Apartments near Kandiyohi County Road 5 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Chlorine Spill 051223 005.jpg
People in protective suits return to the fire truck to be prayed off by a fire hose to remove contaminants after investigating a chlorine spill south of Herzog Apartments on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

