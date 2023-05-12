Willmar, Minnesota, authorities respond to chlorine leak at County Road 5 substation
A chlorine leak was reported at 12:33 p.m. Friday. Responding departments closed a portion of the road to through traffic between Word of Faith Family Church to the south and Herzog Apartments to the north.
WILLMAR — Willmar authorities closed County Road 5 Northwest for longer than an hour Friday afternoon after receiving a report of a chlorine leak.
The call reporting a leaking chlorine cylinder was received at 12:33 p.m. Friday, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.
The Willmar Police Department, Willmar Fire Department and Blomkest Fire Department responded to the call.
There had not yet been any official statements as of 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters on the scene were observe wearing protective gear. Those dealing directly with the leak donned full-cover blue protective suits. Their colleagues hosed off their suits as they left the area of the leak.
ADVERTISEMENT
County Road 5 was closed between the Word of Faith Family Church and the Herzog Apartments north of U.S. Highway 12.
Residents along 29th Street Northwest were observed being evacuated from the scene, and pedestrians were advised to move away from the scene and/or find a vehicle in which to wait.
ADVERTISEMENT