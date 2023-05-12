Willmar, Minnesota, authorities respond to chlorine leak at County Road 5 substation

WILLMAR — Willmar authorities closed County Road 5 Northwest for longer than an hour Friday afternoon after receiving a report of a chlorine leak.

The call reporting a leaking chlorine cylinder was received at 12:33 p.m. Friday, according to the Willmar Police Department media report.

The Willmar Police Department, Willmar Fire Department and Blomkest Fire Department responded to the call.

There had not yet been any official statements as of 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters on the scene were observe wearing protective gear. Those dealing directly with the leak donned full-cover blue protective suits. Their colleagues hosed off their suits as they left the area of the leak.

County Road 5 was closed between the Word of Faith Family Church and the Herzog Apartments north of U.S. Highway 12.

Residents along 29th Street Northwest were observed being evacuated from the scene, and pedestrians were advised to move away from the scene and/or find a vehicle in which to wait.

Law enforcement restricts access to a portion of Kandiyohi County Road 5 while investigating a chlorine spill south of Herzog Apartments on Friday, May 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Individuals in protective suits begin work to investigate a chlorine spill south of Herzog Apartments on Friday, May 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Firefighters suit up in protective gear before heading over to investigate a chlorine spill south of Herzog Apartments near Kandiyohi County Road 5 on Friday, May 12, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune