Willmar, Minnesota, man injured in two-vehicle crash in Sibley County

Wayne Jeffrey Nelson, 72, of Willmar, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Minnesota Highway 5 in Sibley County. Two others were also involved in the crash but were not injured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Today at 9:45 AM

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP — A 72-year-old man from Willmar was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Gaylord in Sibley County.

Wayne Jeffrey Nelson suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington, according to the Minnesota State Patrol ’s accident report.

His passenger, 70-year-old Laurie Jeanne Nelson, also from Willmar, was not injured, according to the report.

The accident was reported at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 5 and 441st Avenue in Dryden Township, northeast of Gaylord.

According to the report, Nelson was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Highway 5 while a 2020 Dodge Ram — driven by Paul Allen Wensich, 55, of Morton — was driving eastbound.

Wensich was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection on Highway 5. The airbags in both vehicles deployed. Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.

All parties involved were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not involved.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Gaylord Ambulance and Gaylord Fire Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
