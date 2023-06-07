99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar, Minnesota, man sentenced to more than six years for sixth DWI conviction

Lionel Lopez, 39, was sentenced to a concurrent 75-month prison sentence for his sixth DWI conviction in Kandiyohi County District Court. Lopez has been incarcerated since June 2022 related to his fifth DWI conviction.

gavel.jpg
By Dale Morin and Susan Lunneborg
Today at 5:11 PM

WILLMAR — A Willmar man is serving overlapping prison sentences for his fifth and sixth drunken driving convictions.

Lionel Lopez, 39, was sentenced March 16 for driving while impaired — refusal to submit to a chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure.

Lopez pleaded guilty to the felony charge as part of a plea agreement that called for the dismissal of an additional felony DWI charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Charges of driving after cancellation, a gross misdemeanor, and petty misdemeanor speeding were also dismissed.

Lionel.Lopez.Mug.060823
Lionel Lopez
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

At sentencing, Judge Michael Thompson ordered a 75-month prison term. He gave Lopez 307 days credit through March 15.

The sentence of just over six years was ordered to be served concurrently with a 51-month sentence he is already serving. As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution agreed not to pursue a consecutive sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentence in the prior case for another felony DWI conviction was handed down in June 2022 — approximately one month after his arrest in the most recent case.

Conditional release after confinement was set at five years.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Lopez has been incarcerated since June 8, 2022, on the prior conviction. He is currently in custody at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes, and his expected release date is July 13, 2026.

According to the criminal complaint in the current case, Lopez was stopped by a Willmar police officer around 2:14 a.m. May 12, 2022, for speeding. Lopez identified himself to the officer with a Minnesota ID card.

Related:

He admitted to the officer that he did not have a driver’s license, according to the complaint.

The officer ran a driver’s license and warrant check on Lopez and found that Lopez’s license was canceled and there was also a current arrest warrant for him.

The officer placed Lopez under arrest. As he was helping Lopez in the back seat of his squad car, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Lopez’s breath, according to the complaint.

The officer obtained a preliminary breath test unit and asked Lopez for a breath sample, but Lopez refused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another officer arrived at the scene and waited for the vehicle Lopez was driving to be towed.

Lopez refused any further testing at the jail and requested to use a phone to contact an attorney.

According to the complaint, Lopez instead called his ex-wife or girlfriend and explained where he was before ending the phone call. Lopez then told the officer he was not contacting an attorney and that he would speak to a judge later that day.

The officer again asked Lopez if he would provide a breath sample, to which Lopez said he would not. When asked why he was refusing to do a breath test, Lopez said he did not feel he should because he was only stopped for speeding and a warrant.

Prior to the current conviction in March of this year, Lopez’s public criminal history shows five previous DWI convictions, all within Kandiyohi County, from 2007 to 2022.

More by Dale Morin:
3048177+willmar police.jpg
Local
Bullet casings recovered near Willmar residence when police investigate weapons complaint
Willmar police were dispatched early Wednesday morning to a home in the 1000 block of Seventh Street Southwest after a homeowner discovered bullet holes in their home. According to Chief Jim Felt, officers recovered several cartridge casings at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
June 07, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
cell-phone-12456631920.jpg
Local
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to check cellphone settings to prevent 911 misdials
On Monday, June 5, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that it had received an increase in accidental 911 calls. Law enforcement says if an accidental call is made to 911, stay on the line and let the dispatcher know.
June 07, 2023 06:22 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
crash.png
Local
Three transported to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar after reported two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi Monday
Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries — three were transported to the hospital — after a reported crash on U.S. Highway 12 in Kandiyohi Township Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, one vehicle was attempting a left turn when the vehicles collided.
June 06, 2023 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin
2536766+gavel.jpg
Local
Willmar man pleads guilty to drug possession, sentenced to 34 months in prison
Ryan Duane Larsen Sr., 46, of Willmar, was sentenced to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree drug possession. According to the criminal complaint, Larsen was alleged to be selling drugs out of his residence.
May 31, 2023 07:44 AM
 · 
By  Dale Morin

Dale Morin
By Dale Morin
Dale Morin is a reporter with the West Central Tribune. He covers public safety and breaking news beats.

Dale can be reached at dmorin@wctrib.com or by phone 320-214-4368.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.VehicleCrash
Local
Little Falls woman injured in scooter crash Saturday near Rockville, Minnesota
June 07, 2023 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Reyan Ugas
Road construction sign
Local
Construction on Highway 9 near New London, Minnesota, to begin June 12
June 07, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Reyan Ugas
Matilda at Barn Theatre 060223 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Matilda: The Musical' will bring childhood magic to the Barn Theatre stage
June 07, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
From left, BBE captains Talen Kampsen, Casey Lenarz and Tanner Shelton hoist the Section 6A championship trophy after the Jaguars beat Parkers Prairie 4-2 in the section championship on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Prep
Baseball roundup: 'It's unbelievable': BBE Jaguars are state bound
June 06, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Prep golf: Paynesville golfer winds up tied for 13th place
June 06, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. Foley, Class A state tournament, 060623.001.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley, Breck at state tournament
June 06, 2023 05:25 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.003.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinal girls eye gold
June 06, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown