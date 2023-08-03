Willmar, Minnesota, man sentenced to nearly 16 years for shooting at police officer

WILLMAR — A Willmar man who shot at a police officer responding to a report of a shooting at a southwest Willmar residence was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison.

Sebastian Arthur Arevalo, 29, was handed two concurrent 189-month sentences for first-degree assault — use of deadly force on an officer — and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced July 26 in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Sebastian Arthur Arevlao Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections.

Arevalo pleaded guilty to the two charges earlier in July. In exchange, nine other charges were dismissed in a plea agreement, including a charge of attempted second-degree murder without intent; six other counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon; felon in possession of a firearm; and reckless handling of a firearm.

Arevalo also agreed to a joint recommendation to serving a "top of the box" sentence, meaning he would serve the maximum sentence allowed within the range specified in state sentencing guidelines.

At the sentencing hearing in the Kandiyohi County Courthouse, one adult female read a victim-impact statement.

Taking the stand, she implored Arevalo to “learn what his name means,” and better exemplify it by rehabilitating himself and becoming a better person.

She said that despite the fact he shot at her sons and an officer, her personal religious faith was strengthened because no one was hurt in the incident. She also stated she felt sorry for Arevalo.

She concluded, saying she didn't want an apology from him. She asked Arevalo to read the Bible and said she hoped the sentence will allow him to make positive changes in his life.

Arevalo’s public defender Jim Anderson said that Arevalo has since taken responsibility for his actions as reflected within the plea agreement and serving the maximum sentence.

Arevalo chose not to speak or provide a statement after Judge Melissa Listug asked if he had anything to say before ordering his sentences.

Conditions for Arevalo include providing a DNA sample and paying consecutive fines, totaling $190. No requests for restitution have been made so far, according to the county attorney's office. Arevalo was credited with 386 days already served.

Under Minnesota statute, convicted offenders must serve two-thirds of their sentence in custody before being eligible to serve the remaining time on supervised release. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Arevalo’s expected release date is Jan. 3, 2033.

According to the criminal complaint, a Willmar police officer responded to a call of a possible shooting at 11:52 p.m. July 4, 2022, in the 1100 block of Third Street Southwest, where a caller reported hearing what they thought were fireworks but found a bullet hole in the front window of their residence.

Later that night, at around 12:20 a.m., as the officer was speaking with the resident who made the report, Sebastian Arevalo and his brother were in the area and walking along Third Street Southwest with a group of people and approached the home.

According to the complaint, the officer stated Sebastian Arevalo walked at a brisk and aggressive pace and appeared to be attempting to start a conflict by yelling and swearing. Arevalo did this while having his right hand completely hidden in his waistband, according to the officer.

The officer began drawing his sidearm. According to the complaint, the officer raised his firearm toward Arevalo and turned on his flashlight.

Arevalo then moved his right hand, exposing what the officer believed to be a firearm.

According to the complaint, the officer yelled at Arevalo to drop the weapon before Arevalo pointed it in the direction of the officer and fired.

The officer estimated that Arevalo was about 50 to 60 feet away from him when Arevalo fired the first shot.

The officer immediately returned fire at Arevalo, taking cover behind a tree as other individuals in the front yard of the home also ran for cover. According to the complaint, a brief exchange of gunfire between Arevalo and the officer continued as Arevalo walked backward, away from the residence.

The officer said he saw Arevalo and the group run northbound and began pursuing them but they had gotten away in a white vehicle.

A second Willmar police officer responding to the scene was able to pursue the vehicle and found it parked at the 600 block of Second Street Southwest, where Arevalo and his brother Christian Arevalo, who is currently serving a prison sentence for first-degree assault in the incident, were arrested.