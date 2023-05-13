99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar, Minnesota, street closed for six hours after chlorine gas leak detected

No injuries were reported Friday afternoon after a chlorine gas cylinder leak was discovered at a Willmar Municipal Utilities building.

Chlorine Spill 051223 003.jpg
Individuals in protective suits begin work to investigate a chlorine spill at a Willmar Municipal Utilities building south of Herzog Apartments on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:11 PM

WILLMAR — A leaking chlorine cylinder at a city water treatment storage building caused Willmar authorities to close a short section of Kandiyohi County Road 5 Northwest for about six hours Friday afternoon.

Willmar Municipal Utilities received an alarm for a chlorine gas leak at a water treatment building in the 900 block of County Road 5, according to a news release from Willmar Fire Chief Frank Hanson. The road was closed between the Word of Faith Family Church and the Herzog Apartments.

The Willmar Fire Department and the Kandiyohi County Hazardous Materials Team were dispatched shortly after 12:30 p.m. Crews were at the scene until about 7 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Hazardous Materials crews dressed in chemical resistive protective clothing before entering the building, according to the release. They found three 150-pound chlorine cylinders, one of which was leaking.

They removed the leaking cylinder and placed a protective cover over the area. As they removed the other two cylinders, they discovered a leak in a second cylinder.

The building and area around it were ventilated to clear the chlorine.

Firefighters, also wearing protective gear, could be seen spraying the hazmat team’s suits as they left the area.

Hanson said there was no evacuation order, though residents were told to remain indoors with their windows and patio doors closed.

The Willmar Fire Department was assisted by Blomkest Fire Department , CentraCare EMS-Willmar and the Willmar Police Department , as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities.

Chlorine Spill 051223 004.jpg
Firefighters suit up in protective gear before heading over to investigate a chlorine spill at a Willmar Municipal Utilities building south of Herzog Apartments near Kandiyohi County Road 5 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

