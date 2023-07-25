Willmar Municipal Utilities asked to prepare for local generation amid heat wave

WILLMAR — July is in full swing, and the summer heat is beating down on the Upper Midwest this week. Willmar is expected to have temps in the mid-90s through Thursday.

Willmar Municipal Utilities ’ General Manager John Harren received a notice Sunday from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a nonprofit organization of transmission owners in the Midwest managing power generation and transmission. According to MISO, localities have been asked to prepare their local generation units in case they need to be activated this Wednesday, which is forecast to soar into the high 90s.

Willmar has six diesel generators capable of producing 12,000 kilowatts of energy to support the power supply.

“We get notifications like this around three to four times a year,” Harren said Monday.

According to a release by Xcel Energy , keeping homes cool can make up a big chunk of a household’s total energy bill in the summer. The company offered a few tips to beat the heat, and the bills.

An old and dirty air filter can stop cold air circulation in its tracks. By maintaining your AC with fresh filters and clean coils, it can do its job more efficiently, according to Xcel Energy.

Harren said a power bill may be between $30 and $50 higher if the air conditioning unit is not clean and maintained.

"Sometimes we get calls about people’s AC not working properly, and it is usually because it hasn’t been maintained in years,” Harren said.

Xcel Energy also recommends leaving interior doors open to allow for airflow between rooms. This can help to bring cool air into warm rooms and prevent having to cool individual rooms.

Keeping the drapes closed during the day can keep a home’s interior in the shade and out of direct sunlight.

“Keeping the shades pulled so the sun can’t heat up your home is a big thing. It can really help. Also, if you have to use the oven, try to wait until the evening to bake goods,” Harren said.

When doing laundry or dishes on one of these hot days, try filling the machines completely, and don’t run them until after things start to cool down. Waiting until night, or at least past the day’s peak, can lower the strain on the local grid.

If trying to keep a energy bill low, there are some other strategies. When leaving a room, turn off the lights and any electronics that aren’t in use. Swap out old incandescent bulbs with LEDs which, according to Xcel Energy, use 20-25% of the energy that incandescent bulbs use.