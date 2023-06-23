Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission 'pondering' additional power generation

WILLMAR — For a number of years, Willmar Municipal Utilities has been looking for new power generation opportunities, and at its most recent meeting, the Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission heard about an updated Missouri River Energy Services reserve capacity agreement that gives more incentive to take another look at what could be done to generate additional power.

After hearing about the opportunity, which was recommended for approval by the Municipal Utilities Commission's Planning Committee, the commission members decided to “ponder” the decision for two weeks. It will be discussed again at the June 26 meeting, which takes place at 11:45 a.m. at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Auditorium.

Under consideration is the addition of four diesel generators at a cost of $15.2 million, which would add 10,900 kilowatts of generation to the existing capacity of 10,950 kilowatts — for a total of 21,850 kilowatts of generation, or 35% to 40% of Willmar’s peak load.

“This is reliable energy,” said Commissioner Shawn Mueske during the June 12 meeting, noting that many of the carbon-free energy resources, such as solar and wind, are not currently reliable energy sources in the state of Minnesota. “I think even some of those regional issues we’ve had may be due to the failures of some of the other systems, where the diesel, we’re pretty versed at that and I think that would be a good stopgap.”

When making decisions, the commission has to be cognizant of the Carbon-Free by 2040 Clean Energy Bill that was signed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in February. Mueske told the other commissioners there was a lot of discussion regarding that during the Planning Committee’s consideration of this potential project.

“There’s going to be a transition. I think this is the time to do what we are doing,” Mueske said, noting he foresees changes to what is being mandated. “What happens beyond 2040? I think we’re financially set with this plan to deal with that and, if the reliability factor tends to overshadow these other pieces, I think we’re going to be miles ahead.”

In 2021, 91% of Willmar Municipal Utilities' power supply mix came from carbon-free energy sources, with the remaining 9% off-set by renewable energy credits. In 2022, that percentage increased to 93%, moving toward a net-zero carbon goal. Contributed / Willmar Municipal Utilities

Electrical engineer Jeron Smith told the commission that Willmar Municipal Utilities is on track to meet the 2040 mandate of carbon-free resources. In 2022, 93% of its power came from carbon-free resources. The last 7% is offset by renewable energy credits.

“100% of the energy that we deliver to our customers is actually net-zero carbon supply,” Smith said, noting that 12% is hydroelectric power, 10% is wind, 28% is nuclear, and 0.1% is from the existing diesel generators.

He explained that the energy produced by the diesel generators is “a very small amount, and the reason that it’s so small is because it's only for those emergency situations, and really, in reality, this is the maintenance to make sure that (the generators) are operational if we were to need them.”

What is the cost of the project?

Since Willmar Municipal Utilities does not currently have reserves to pay for the project, it would be financed through bonding — more than likely a revenue bond, which would not affect the city of Willmar’s ability to obtain bonds for other projects, according to General Manager John Harren.

If the Municipal Utilities Commission approves moving forward with the project to increase its generation capacity, once the units are ready to operate, Willmar Municipal Utilities would receive a lump sum in incentive pay of $2 per kilowatt-month for the first 10 years from Missouri River Energy Services — or approximately $2.4 million, according to Smith.

Missouri River Energy Services also increased the capacity rate it pays its members for generation from $2.97 per kilowatt-month to $5 per kilowatt-month. The additional generation capacity possible with four more generators would increase the annual capacity payment from Missouri River Energy Services by approximately $243,600 annually to approximately $600,000, according to Smith.

The best-case scenario with adding generation capacity is that it will produce $222,702 in net cash for Willmar Municipal Utilities by 2040, according to a study completed by DGR Engineering earlier this year.

The worst case scenario would be a net loss of $2.7 million by 2040. However, if that were the case, Willmar Municipal Utilities could sell the four diesel generators at that time to make up for the shortfall, according to Smith.

Is there a better option?

Commissioner Carol Laumer asked if there is anything that may come up in the near future for power generation that may be better than the option of four additional diesel generators.

Harren informed the commission that it has been discussed and he used the example of nuclear. However, Minnesota currently has a mandate against allowing new nuclear energy, he explained.

“Will it always have a mandate on it? We don’t know. If we shelve this project and we’re directed to watch, we’d watch that technology,” he added.

He also talked about battery storage, which is not currently a reliable energy source. The drawdown time of batteries is only about three to four hours currently, he noted.

“As Commissioner Mueske noted, you’ve got renewable and you’ve got wind — they don’t keep the lights on either,” Harren continued. “That’s why this is not an easy decision based on the environment that we’re in, and that’s why we’re giving the option to the commission to ponder it for two weeks. … There is no good alternative out there to keeping the lights on other than generation that you can dispatch, that you can call on.”

Harren also explained that there are two challenges currently within the energy industry — reliability and transmission. While wind and solar energy are always being produced somewhere, it relies on the transmission being in place to move said energy to the population hubs where it is needed.

“You’re not going to build a 5,000-acre solar farm next to the cities, so they’re built out in a rural area and they’ve got to get that power into the cities,” Harren said. “There’s billions of dollars over the next ten years, most is for transmission buildout, and that’s to move the solar and wind to the population hubs. ... That’s the concept of it now. Is that going to be reality? That remains to be seen, yet."