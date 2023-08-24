Willmar Municipal Utilities issues energy alert until 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

WILLMAR — Willmar Municipal Utilities , at the request of the regional grid operator, has declared an energy alert until 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Willmar Municipal Utilities is asking that customers limit their electrical usage by turning up thermostats a few degrees, closing their drapes or blinds during the day, shutting off all unnecessary lights and equipment, and delaying using appliances until later in the evening.

Efforts to reduce electric usage will help to avoid the need for rolling blackouts in the community.