Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Municipal Utilities issues energy alert until 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Willmar Municipal Utilities is requesting that customers limit their energy usage until the alert is lifted to avoid potential rolling blackouts.

WMU Logo NEW.jpg
Willmar Municipal Utilities logo
Contributed / Willmar Municipal Utilities
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 12:59 PM

WILLMARWillmar Municipal Utilities , at the request of the regional grid operator, has declared an energy alert until 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. 

Willmar Municipal Utilities is asking that customers limit their electrical usage by turning up thermostats a few degrees, closing their drapes or blinds during the day, shutting off all unnecessary lights and equipment, and delaying using appliances until later in the evening.

Efforts to reduce electric usage will help to avoid the need for rolling blackouts in the community.

READ MORE

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
TrottAve.HouseFireScene.082423
Local
Willmar residence considered unlivable after fire
1h ago
 · 
By  Dale Morin
A woman waves to the crowd
Local
Cold Spring woman named as runner-up to Princess Kay of the Milky Way
2h ago
 · 
By  Stephanie Dickrell
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published Aug. 24, 2023
8h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Minnewaska triumphs over Litchfield
16h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar junior Idd Ali, 11, hugs teammate Isaac Zelaya Velasquez after Zelaya Velasquez scored a goal in the second half during a Central Lakes Conference match against St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Boys soccer: Willmar looks for some new key cogs
20h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Benson/KMS goes 2-0 at Long Prairie triangular
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.girls.tennis.jpg
Prep
Girls tennis roundup: Litchfield goes 1-2 at Pine City
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne