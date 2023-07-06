Willmar OKs memorandum of understanding for potential property swap with Minnesota Army National Guard

WILLMAR — The Willmar City Council on Monday approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Minnesota Army National Guard for the National Guard to acquire at no cost at least 40 acres in the Willmar Industrial Park for the construction of a future Willmar Readiness Center and field maintenance shop, or armory — which could take up to two decades to come to fruition.

“Several months back, the National Guard reached out to us inquiring about land in the city and, of course, asking if it could just be provided or donated,” Willmar Planning and Development Director Justice Walker told the council. “They are looking at upgrading their current facility in town and this would be a project over the next few decades. This is just something they would like to have in hand just because things with the federal government, especially with the Army, have a ton of approvals.”

Justice Walker

The 40 acres is located south of U.S. Highway 12 and west of Kandiyohi County Road 55.

The memorandum is the first step in the process to get the ball rolling, and the next step will be to negotiate a contract for the exchange of the land in the industrial park for the land and facility currently occupied by the National Guard Armory, according to Walker. The armory is located on Business U.S. 71 across from Robbins Island Regional Park in northeast Willmar.

He said he is currently working with City Attorney Robert Scott to put together some type of contract that will encompass all of the issues that may be encountered for a deal that may not take place for decades.

“A big part of that is that if we’re going to hand over the deed (for the city-owned land), we want to have the deed (for the current armory) in hand,” Walker said, explaining that the city would contractually maintain ownership of the land until the National Guard is ready to construct its facility and give the city its property. “The nuances of that, those are things that are going to have to be spelled out explicitly in the contract.”

He also explained to the council that the National Guard historically does not pay any monetary compensation to communities in which it acquires property for new facilities — communities either cooperate or miss out on the chance to have the Guard build a “cool new facility.” He also noted that the Minnesota Army National Guard may decide that it needs more than just the 40 acres and there is up to approximately 80 acres at the site that is being considered.

While it may take up to two decades for the construction of the new facility to actually begin, it may also be expedited to happen in as little as three to five years, Walker said, noting there are a lot of variables that need to be considered and worked out.

“They’re going through the same process in other communities where they are trying to secure land to update other facilities and it’s not going so well, because other communities do not have the asset of city-owned land that we have,” Walker said. “When you have to include private property owners with land acquisition, it takes a little longer and is a lot more fluid and it could just fall out from under them. So, there’s a situation where if a city cannot secure the land that the National Guard needs, that could expedite the process on our end and this could be a three- to five-year project instead of a 25- to 30-year project.”

City Administrator Leslie Valiant mentioned at a previous City Council work session that the current armory could be a good site for Willmar Public Works due to its large mechanical repair bays and office space.

Councilor Julie Asmus during Monday’s meeting asked about the acreage of the current armory site compared to the acreage of the current Public Works facility.

“I realize this is the second part (of working through an agreement with the Minnesota Army National Guard), but let’s say that this fits our needs,” Asmus said of the potential property swap. “It’s not as much of a win-win if we don’t get their land and their building, because I’m thinking, ‘OK, I get the bays where there would be the maintenance, but I’m not seeing what they are going to do with the gymnasium or all that office space.’”

Valiant said the armory is approximately six acres and the public works facility is approximately 15 acres. She also stated that the armory could be used to lease office space to the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission, the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, the Willmar Area Convention and Visitors Bureau or other entities within the city.

One main concern raised by councilors was holding the property for the Minnesota Army National Guard for potentially two decades when a business might show interest in it or the Guard just pulls out of the deal after two decades without constructing the new facility.

“That’s part of the complexity and the nuance that me and Attorney Scott discussed, is how do we navigate something that is so far distant in the future without just shutting ourselves off to an opportunity and also without having the building in hand,” Walker said, noting that is one of the things the council should weigh when making decisions as it moves forward with this potential project. “With the magnitude of this, especially with the development of the Willmar Rail Park just kind of in the background of this while it’s going to happen — that does kind of change things and is definitely something to think about.”

EDC Executive Director Aaron Backman informed the council that there currently has not been interest shown in land west of Kandiyohi County Road 55, but that could change with the development of the rail park.

He also cautioned the city to only agree to the minimum acreage the Minnesota Army National Guard needs for its project and not just include up to 80 acres.

Another concern was making sure that the buildings at the current armory site are maintained until the swap takes place, which Walker assured would be addressed in any contract between the city and the National Guard.