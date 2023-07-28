Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar Parks and Rec Board rejects sale of parkland for senior housing

During a special meeting Wednesday, the board defeated a motion to recommend to the Willmar City Council the sale of the land for a proposed assisted living and memory care senior housing development.

proposed.senior.living.png
The Willmar Parks and Recreation Board on Wednesday, July 26, defeated a motion to recommend to the Willmar City Council the sale of parkland to accommodate the construction of an assisted living and memory care senior housing development. The land is located south of Willmar Avenue Southwest between Bill Taunton Stadium and CentraCare — Willmar Therapy Suites.
Screen capture from Google Maps
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Today at 3:12 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar Parks and Recreation Board during a special meeting on Wednesday defeated in a 5-1 split vote a motion to recommend to the Willmar City Council the selling of parkland to Trident Development for an assisted living and memory care senior housing development.

Board member Chloe Quinn, who made the motion that was seconded by board member Rand Middleton, was the sole member voting in favor of the motion. Middleton and board members Jim Anderson, Kent Skoglund, Steve Tammen and Alissa Norsten all voted against the motion. Board member Al Setrum was not present.

The proposal was for Trident Development to purchase 5.5 acres for $150,000 to construct a 60-unit, two-story assisted living facility with a 15-unit, one-story memory care wing to the south, according to Aaron Backman, executive director of the Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission.

The proposed location of the development was south of Willmar Avenue Southeast between Bill Taunton Stadium and CentraCare — Willmar Therapy Suites. The estimated cost of the development is $20 million and it would be expected to create approximately 40 new jobs in the community.

Backman offered several reasons that the development would be beneficial to the city, but the decision ultimately came down to the board’s desire to maintain the amount of parkland it currently has in the city.

Senior living facility 072023 001.jpg
A man cycles down a pathway at Swansson Field Recreational Complex near Bill Taunton Stadium and Willmar Avenue on Thursday, July 20, 2023. A portion of the land is proposed to build a senior living facility, however the land is prone to flooding.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“They don’t seem compatible — parkland and a two-story structure. This is green, open space and it seems to me, our board are responsible for doing everything to protect, conserve and even extend green spaces and recreation in the community,” Middleton said during discussion, acknowledging the amount of work that Backman has put into the potential deal. “I think it would be awfully hard to lose that land. … It's an awful lot to consider and I’m not sure I want the legacy of my time on the board (to be) selling away parkland.”

Middleton also acknowledged how badly housing is needed in the city and the county, but asked that Backman and the developer consider other locations.

Anderson and Skoglund echoed Middleton’s remarks, with Anderson stating, “One of the things with parkland, too: Once you give it away, you can’t get it back. And where do you go if you need more parkland?”

Although the Willmar City Council can, with five votes, override the decision of the park board to offer the land for sale to the developer, Backman said that is not something which he plans to pursue.

“I respect the wishes of the park board. They have to look at these things closely,” he said. “I value their input and, as they are looking at the citywide park needs, I understand what their concerns are. What I will do is go back to the developer and talk with them and see if there are some alternative options that they can look at. … I wouldn’t be interested in going around the Park Board directly to the council. That’s not how I operate.”

Backman also noted that it has been difficult to find other sites that are the right size and fit the needs of the developer.

Park fees, stormwater

Housing is a major concern for the city, with a need for 1,580 housing units, 40% of which is housing for seniors.

“We are scrambling to find locations and developers for this need,” Backman said, noting he is currently working with 10 developers on addressing the housing needs in the county.

He also explained that this development is one that would require park dedication fees due to the need to subdivide the land. This development would have supplied $10,500 in park dedication fees. Park dedication fees can be used only to purchase new parkland or to add amenities, such as playgrounds, to current parks. It cannot be used to maintain parks.

As part of the deal, Backman said he would have advocated that the $150,000 proceeds from the sale of the land should go to the Parks and Recreation Fund.

“From my standpoint, because this was not associated with industrial parkland, because this was associated with Swansson Fields, any proceeds should go to the Park and Rec Fund,” he said. “That would be non-restricted funds that you could use for hockey improvements or playground equipment — I know you need to replace playground equipment.”

One of the concerns about the potential development that was widely discussed during the July 19 Willmar Planning Commission meeting was stormwater management at the site, the cost to remediate stormwater issues and whether the city or the developer would be paying the costs associated with doing so.

Backman told the Parks and Recreation Board that any development agreement he would make with Trident Development would include the provision that Trident constructs the stormwater retention/detention pond that would be needed for the development and be responsible for maintaining it.

He also told the board that a stormwater project at the location is already planned to be constructed by the city in 2026 using local option sales tax funds and it would cost an estimated $499,000. If the developer paid for a stormwater project at the site, it would free up that $499,000 for other stormwater projects throughout the city.

Quinn asked the pros and cons of having a private developer construct and maintain the pond rather than the city, aside from it saving the city $499,000.

“We all know that decisions with the council can take time,” Backman commented, noting the recent discussions regarding the community center and city hall. “I think the private sector could go faster. Maybe I’m getting on my soap box here, but I think the private sector can go faster on implementation and more efficiently on the development of it. This is what they do all the time.”

Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
