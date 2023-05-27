99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willmar Parks, Willmar Community Education provide summer programming for families

Willmar Parks and Recreation and Willmar Community Education each provide a great array of different programs and events for family fun during the summer.

071020.N.WCT.ParkIt.0031.jpg
Activities during Fun at the Parks include reading stories, physical education games, arts and crafts, tie-dyeing T-shirts, lawn games and board games.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:22 AM

Willmar Parks and Recreation and Willmar Community Education each provide a great array of different programs and events for family fun during the summer. People of all ages should be able to find something to peak their interest.

Weather-related announcements can be obtained by calling 320-231-8493, or by tuning to local radio stations Q102/102.5 FM, 95.3 FM and 1590 AM.

Willmar Parks and Recreation

Willmar Parks and Recreation Department offers sports camps and leagues of all kinds, from football and gymnastics to baseball and tennis.

The full catalog of programming can be found at www.willmarmn.gov/parks_and_recreation_land . Registration can be completed online or by mail to Parks and Recreation, 2707 Arena Drive, Willmar, MN 56201.

Following is a sampling of programs available:

Fun at the Parks: Activities during Fun at the Parks include reading stories, physical education games, arts and crafts, tie-dyeing T-shirts, lawn games and board games; 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays at Miller Park and Thursdays at Rice Park for youth ages pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.

Games on Deck: Come have some summer fun at the Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center with Games on Deck, a chance to play a variety of water, yard and pool games; 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There is a $3 pool admission fee, with season passes available.

Baseball and Softball: There are several baseball and softball programs and leagues for children and adults put on by Parks and Recreation. The leagues include T-ball, Little Hitters Baseball, Kinderball, Callie’s Pitching class, Co-ED softball and church league. More information and registration can be found in the program catalog.

072520.N.WCT.ParksRecCOVID.0164.jpg
There are several baseball and softball programs and leagues for children and adults put on by Parks and Recreation. The leagues include T-ball, Little Hitters Baseball, Kinderball, Callie’s Pitching class, Co-ED softball and church league.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

Dive-in Movies at Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center: Willmar Parks and Rec will be hosting two free movie nights this year at the Dorothy Olson Aquatic Center. Movies will be shown Friday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m. and Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m. Movies will be announced on the Willmar Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Check the Willmar Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.

Willmar Community Education

Willmar Community Education from Willmar Public Schools holds education and enrichment activities for kids and adults. Topics include art, nature, music, first aid, estate planning and so much more. The entire listing for community education, as well as registration and information on fees, is at www.willmar.k12.mn.us/Domain/13 .

Home Alone: A class that will teach children from Grades 2 and up about staying home alone. Topics covered will include safe habits, house rules, after-school routines, pet emergencies, personal safety and first aid. Students attend the class independently, though parents are encouraged to review the take home materials and discuss them with their children. Program to be held Aug. 29.

Nature Days: Hands-on activities and games to better understand the forest, prairie, and wetlands at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center. Classes will take place July 11-13 at the Prairie Woods main building.

Theater: Various theater and acting programs for students of all ages will be held by Community Ed including a workshop about learning to manipulate 6- to 10-foot tall large-scale puppets, a workshop about the Barn Theatre and putting on a production of "Princess and the Pea."

Fairy Garden Rock Painting: Youth and adult art class on how to paint fairy garden rocks; ages 5 and up are welcome. Program will take place July 22 at Jefferson Learning Center.

Cultural Awareness Workshop:This workshop series focuses on encouraging cultural awareness for youth and adults through practical activities. Discussion topics include stereotypes, social skills, social expectations, people’s differences and similarities, facts vs. opinions, inclusion vs. exclusion, biases and lookism through practical exercises. The series takes place Monday evenings May 15 through July 10.

Willmar Community and Activity Center

Willmar Community and Activity Center, located at 624 Business Highway 71 NE, has programs, special events and services structured to meet a wide variety of needs and wants from a play area for children, socialization for senior citizens and events and classes for all ages. The center is a place to meet friendly people, read the newspaper or a book, have a cup of coffee, take advantage of health, wellness, computer and woodshop opportunities and participate in continuous free activities from concerts and dances to games, crafts and cooking lessons.

For more information and upcoming events, visit the Community Parks and Rec website, the Community Center Facebook page or call 320-262-5288.

Willmar Civic and Events and Recreation Center

The Willmar Civic Center and Events and Recreation Center hosts a wide range of events and activities from sports to trade shows. Areas within the center can be rented for events.

More information available at www.willmarmn.gov/civic_center/index and www.willmarmn.gov/parks_and_recreation_land/events_recreation_center

Swansson Field Recreational Complex

Swansson Field Recreational Complex is located at Willmar Avenue Southwest. For spectator sports, check out the city softball leagues played Monday through Friday at the Swansson Field complex, which has ample bleacher space for fans to cheer on their favorite teams. Baker Field at Bill Taunton Stadium, home to the Willmar Stingers, has more than 100 amateur games played, with concessions sold at each game.

YMCA

The Kandiyohi County Area Family YMCA, located at 1000 Lakeland Dr. SE in Willmar, offers a wide variety of programs for area and summer residents, including birthday parties, Child Watch, child care, preschool and school-age activities, Kids’ Club, mentoring, programs for active older adults, health and wellness programs and events for youth and adults, lifeguard training, swimming lessons and summer camp.

For more information, visit www.kandiymca.org .

