Willmar police identify driver injured in rollover crash Sunday

WILLMAR — The Willmar Police Department has identified the driver injured in a rollover crash reported Sunday morning in Willmar at the intersection of Seventh Street and Minnesota Avenue Southwest.

According to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, 50-year-old Jose Reyna, of Willmar, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by CentraCare Emergency Medical Services.

According to the release, Reyna was driving a 2023 Kia Sportage northbound on Seventh Street Southwest around 7:38 a.m. Sunday when his vehicle collided with a legally parked and unattended 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and overturned.

According to Felt, the investigation into the crash determined that Reyna had swerved to avoid an animal that ran onto the roadway. Reyna’s vehicle then struck the parked car, causing his vehicle to overturn.

Both vehicles were towed due to extended damage.

Willmar police officers were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and CentraCare EMS.