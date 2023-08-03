Willmar police say pedestrian deliberately ran in front of vehicle

WILLMAR — Willmar police say a pedestrian injured in a vehicle crash reported Wednesday could be facing possible charges after an initial investigation.

According to a news release from Police Chief Jim Felt, the 19-year-old male pedestrian suffered moderate injuries and was transported to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. He was not identified in the news release.

Felt said police were dispatched to the intersection of Fifth Street and Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest on a report of a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

According to the release, an investigation into the crash found the male pedestrian had first thrown a water bottle at a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse as it was driving down the street and then deliberately ran into the vehicle’s path as it approached before striking him.

The driver, Abigail Zylstra, 31, of New London, was uninjured in the crash.

Felt said the male indicated to officers that he had been using controlled substances shortly before the incident and stated he was trying to die by suicide.

The investigation is still pending and the male could face potential criminal charges, according to Felt.

Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, CentraCare Emergency Medical Services and the Willmar Fire Department.