News Local

Willmar Power Plant coming down after nearly a century of operation

The demolition of the Willmar Power Plant has begun, as crews started tearing down the facility this week. Parts of the power plant are approximately 100 years old.

Power Plant Demo 030823 006.jpg
The skyline of Willmar will soon be missing a major piece as the Willmar Power Plant comes down. Rachel Contracting, of St. Michael, started demolishing the old Willmar Power Plant last week. Here a construction worker moves debris at the power plant site on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud
March 08, 2023 04:09 PM

WILLMAR — The time has come to say goodbye to the Willmar Power Plant. Crews from Rachel Construction began the process of knocking the structure down last week, a fate that was sealed back in 2021.

Kevin Marti, Willmar Municipal Utilities facilities and maintenance supervisor, said it will take about 10 weeks to complete the demolition.

"There is a lot of concrete to bust out of there," Marti said.

Power Plant Demo 030823 001.jpg
A worker walks through piles of debris and rubble of the old Willmar Power Plant as efforts to demolish the facility occur on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The power plant has a long history in Willmar, with the oldest section having been built in 1925. While it provided power to the city for several decades, it last created electricity in 2018. It continued producing steam for the city's district heat system for another two years, but both the plant and heating system were decommissioned July 1, 2020 .

The Willmar Municipal Utilities Commission and the Willmar City Council in February 2021 officially approved tearing the power plant down . Crews have been working at the plant since last fall, going through the asbestos abatement process and making sure all dangerous material has been removed from the structure prior to pulling it down.

Power Plant Demo 030823 003.jpg
Workers clear debris at the old Willmar Power Plant as work continues to demolish the facility in downtown Willmar on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Once the building is down, there will be site restoration work done to make it ready for any future use. This will include the construction of a large stormwater pond, Marti said.

While it will be nice to have the site cleaned up, Marti said it is bittersweet to see a facility with so much history and memory come to its final days. Many Willmar Municipal Utilities employees have memories of working in the plant.

"It is sad, in a way, to see it come down," Marti said.

Power Plant Demo 030823 002.jpg
The old Willmar Power Plant sits partially demolished in downtown Willmar on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Power Plant Demo 030823 004.jpg
The old Willmar Power Plant will be reduced to piles of rubble over the next several weeks.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Power Plant Demo 030823 005.jpg
A worker breaks up a portion of the old Willmar Power Plant on Wednesday March 8, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


