6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Power Plant demolition proceeding quickly

The $4.4 million demolition of the Willmar Power Plant is quickly proceeding, with the southern-facing wall of the building being removed Monday morning and the western-facing wall completely gone.

Power Plant demolition 031423 001.jpg
A man watches from the parking lot of Willmar Municipal Utilities in downtown Willmar on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, as the Willmar Power Plant is demolished.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
March 14, 2023 05:26 PM

WILLMAR — The $4.4 million demolition of the Willmar Power Plant is quickly proceeding, with the southern-facing wall of the building being removed Monday morning and the western-facing wall completely gone, exposing boiler three.

The southern and western facing walls of the Willmar Power Plant have been demolished as of Monday, exposing boiler three.
The southern- and western-facing walls of the Willmar Power Plant have been demolished as of Monday, March 13, 2023, exposing boiler three.
Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti provided an update to the Municipal Utilities Commission at its meeting Monday. Demolition work began the week of Feb. 27, with cooling towers and foundations being the first things removed.

Related:

“When they decide to wreck something, it doesn’t take them very long. It takes longer to clean up what they’ve taken down than it does to take down,” Marti said of the progress. “It’s kind of neat to see how they operate and how efficient they are at separating, hauling. These guys know what they are doing.”

The equipment Rachel Contracting is using can cut through the steel beams of the plant as if through a piece of straw, according to Marti. It chops everything, from concrete to metal, into manageable pieces to be picked up and hauled away on trucks.

All of the material from the demolition of the plant is being separated on site and hauled to appropriate facilities for recycling and/or disposal, and each load hauled away has a manifest of what it contains, Marti noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They’re just constantly hauling out. Brick, concrete, everything is being recycled,” Marti said. “All the steel, iron ... virtually everything is getting used somewhere else. I don’t think anything is being directly buried.”

The project is on schedule to be finished by July, with the project wrap-up slated for October after Minnesota Pollution Control Agency filings and other reporting are complete.

Power Plant demolition 031423 002.jpg
A construction worker assists in the demolition of the old Willmar Power Plant in downtown Willmar on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rachel Contracting of St. Michael was awarded the project after bids were opened Aug. 25, 2022. Mavo Systems of White Bear Lake contracted the abatement of asbestos and other regulated materials for the project, which started Oct. 24, 2022, and finished Feb. 16. Salvageable materials were removed from the power plant beginning the week of Feb. 13.

“Those of you that have been in the plant many times, you probably won’t recognize any of this stuff any more, because it looks a lot different,” Marti said as he showed the commission photos of the progress, pointing out that boiler one was constructed in the 1940s and had been wrapped in a gray fabric material.

“After doing all the abatement work on it, you can see what’s left — it actually looks like it was built yesterday,” he continued. “The bricks and stuff are intact and the craftsmanship that went into putting that boiler up in the 1940s is something.”

After the abatement process was finished, “Mavo Systems basically gave the power plant a bath,” he added. “When we did the final walk-through a few weeks ago, I would say that’s the cleanest I’ve ever seen the plant.”

Marti praised Braun Intertec, which is overseeing the project for safety and environmental concerns. The firm sends dozens of emails each day with updates on what is happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would say that Braun has done a phenomenal job on this project,” he said. “They’ve set the new bar on how we want to work with engineering firms. The oversight that they’ve had on this project is second to none.”

Power Plant demolition 031423 003.jpg
An operator in an excavator reduces portions of the old Willmar Power Plant to rubble in downtown Willmar on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
More by Jennifer Kotila:
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar City Charter amendment fails due to single no vote
Willmar City Councilor Tom Butterfield voted against an amendment to the Willmar City Charter, an amendment requested by the Planning Commission, prepared by the city attorney, and recommended by the Charter Commission.
March 13, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
092222.N.WCT.UniqueOpportunities.001.jpg
Local
Construction likely to begin this summer on apartment complex along Lakeland Drive Northeast in Willmar
A traffic study completed for the 216-unit Unique Opportunities apartment complex along Lakeland Drive Northeast in Willmar shows no roadway changes are needed to accommodate the increased traffic volume.
March 08, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce logo.png
Local
Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce announces Community Leadership Award recipients
Recipients will be recognized at the Chamber Community Leadership Celebration breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Sibley Auditorium on the MinnWest Technology Campus in Willmar.
March 07, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
Things are off to a slow start at the federal level, and moving more quickly than is comfortable for the legislators at the state level.
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
A public hearing will take place Sept. 6 for the rezoning of agricultural land to R5, which is high density residential. The location of the agricultural land to be considered for rezoning is east of Lakeland Drive Northeast between the Trentwood development and the mobile home park located on the corner of Lakeland Driver Northeast and Civic Center Drive.
Local
Lakeland Drive traffic study to be presented at the Monday, March 6, Willmar City Council meeting
A traffic study was conducted for the Lakeland Drive Unique Opportunities apartment complex project in northeast Willmar and shows no roadway changes are recommended or needed to accommodate increased traffic due to the apartment complex.
March 04, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
car.crash.jpg
Local
Franklin, Minnesota, man injured in Renville County crash
A crash on Minnesota Highway 19 near Birch Coulee Drive in Morton injured the driver, but he was not transported for treatment, according to a State Patrol report.
March 04, 2023 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
020621.N.WCT.AntiRacism2040.obregon.jpg
Local
Pablo Obregon hired as the city of Willmar director of community growth
Pablo Obregon will begin his work March 15 as Willmar director of community growth, responsible for citywide coordination of programs, education and outreach in the areas of equity and inclusion.
March 01, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Mayor Doug Reese addresses the city council and citizens of Willmar during his first meeting as Mayor.
Local
Willmar Mayor Doug Reese touts city progress and sets his agenda during state of the city address
“Tonight’s a night to reflect on our progress and look forward to the future of Willmar,” Willmar Mayor Doug Reese said. "I promise to look at each action, motion, resolution that passes over my desk, determining if the action is good for our city.”
February 25, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
sunrise.parking.options.png
Local
Willmar City Council seeks options to expand Sunrise Park parking lot
The Willmar City Council agreed it would like to expand the Sunrise Park parking lot scheduled for reconstruction this year at a higher cost. Three options presented ranged from $50,000 to $190,000, and the city engineer will return with more options.
February 21, 2023 06:44 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Logo for the City of Willmar, Minnesota
Local
Willmar Mayor Doug Reese to give state of the city address at next City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Willmar Mayor Doug Reese will give his state of the city address at Willmar City Council, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services building.
February 19, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila

Jennifer Kotila
By Jennifer Kotila
Jennifer Kotila is a reporter for West Central Tribune of Willmar, Minnesota. She focuses on local government, specifically the City of Willmar, and business.

She can be reached via email at: jkotila@wctrib.com or phone at 320-214-4339.
What To Read Next
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published March 14, 2023
March 14, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Willmar Middle School's second-term honor roll announced
March 14, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published March 14, 2023
March 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD senior Mari Ryberg, 4, looks to drive inside during the Section 2A championship game against Sleepy Eye on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors reach their goal: Staying connected
March 14, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
BBE senior Abby Berge, 23, goes for a layup while Paynesville's Grace Roberg defends during a Central Minnesota Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Abby Berge joins the show
March 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 002.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BBE's mission at state: Attack, attack, attack
March 14, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Another challenge for New London-Spicer Wildcats at state
March 14, 2023 03:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott