Willmar Power Plant demolition proceeding quickly

WILLMAR — The $4.4 million demolition of the Willmar Power Plant is quickly proceeding, with the southern-facing wall of the building being removed Monday morning and the western-facing wall completely gone, exposing boiler three.

The southern- and western-facing walls of the Willmar Power Plant have been demolished as of Monday, March 13, 2023, exposing boiler three. Jennifer Kotila / West Central Tribune

Facilities and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Marti provided an update to the Municipal Utilities Commission at its meeting Monday. Demolition work began the week of Feb. 27, with cooling towers and foundations being the first things removed.

“When they decide to wreck something, it doesn’t take them very long. It takes longer to clean up what they’ve taken down than it does to take down,” Marti said of the progress. “It’s kind of neat to see how they operate and how efficient they are at separating, hauling. These guys know what they are doing.”

The equipment Rachel Contracting is using can cut through the steel beams of the plant as if through a piece of straw, according to Marti. It chops everything, from concrete to metal, into manageable pieces to be picked up and hauled away on trucks.

All of the material from the demolition of the plant is being separated on site and hauled to appropriate facilities for recycling and/or disposal, and each load hauled away has a manifest of what it contains, Marti noted.

“They’re just constantly hauling out. Brick, concrete, everything is being recycled,” Marti said. “All the steel, iron ... virtually everything is getting used somewhere else. I don’t think anything is being directly buried.”

The project is on schedule to be finished by July, with the project wrap-up slated for October after Minnesota Pollution Control Agency filings and other reporting are complete.

A construction worker assists in the demolition of the old Willmar Power Plant in downtown Willmar on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Rachel Contracting of St. Michael was awarded the project after bids were opened Aug. 25, 2022. Mavo Systems of White Bear Lake contracted the abatement of asbestos and other regulated materials for the project, which started Oct. 24, 2022, and finished Feb. 16. Salvageable materials were removed from the power plant beginning the week of Feb. 13.

“Those of you that have been in the plant many times, you probably won’t recognize any of this stuff any more, because it looks a lot different,” Marti said as he showed the commission photos of the progress, pointing out that boiler one was constructed in the 1940s and had been wrapped in a gray fabric material.

“After doing all the abatement work on it, you can see what’s left — it actually looks like it was built yesterday,” he continued. “The bricks and stuff are intact and the craftsmanship that went into putting that boiler up in the 1940s is something.”

After the abatement process was finished, “Mavo Systems basically gave the power plant a bath,” he added. “When we did the final walk-through a few weeks ago, I would say that’s the cleanest I’ve ever seen the plant.”

Marti praised Braun Intertec, which is overseeing the project for safety and environmental concerns. The firm sends dozens of emails each day with updates on what is happening.

“I would say that Braun has done a phenomenal job on this project,” he said. “They’ve set the new bar on how we want to work with engineering firms. The oversight that they’ve had on this project is second to none.”