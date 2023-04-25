99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Public Schools' 2022 graduation rate exceeded 2019

Willmar's graduation rates improved from 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, to 2022, when 265 students graduated.

Tribune file photo Willmar Senior High School building
Willmar graduated 265 students in 2022, which exceeds the school district's numbers in 2021 and 2020, and is also above the 2019 graduation rate.
West Central Tribune file photo
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 4:51 PM

WILLMAR — The state’s graduation rates indicate improvements in Willmar’s graduation rates in recent years.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education ’s Minnesota Report Card , Willmar Public Schools graduated more students in June 2022 than in 2019.

In 2022, 265 students graduated from its high schools at the end of the 2021-22 school year, or 75.5% of its students. The district has several programs that prepare students for graduation, including Willmar Senior High, the Area Learning Center and Prairie Lakes Education Center.

READ MORE

The number of students graduating in 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, was 261. In 2020, 230 students graduated, and in 2021, 243 graduated.

Willmar’s student population includes immigrants and refugees, many of whom are learning English and don’t always graduate in four years. Minnesota allows students to continue studying in high school until they turn 21, and the state tracks graduation rates after five, six and seven years.

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional 52 students in the class of 2019 earned their diplomas in the following three years. The final seven-year graduation rate for the class of 2019 was 86.2% or 313 students. The 2019 rate for the 2019 class was 72.7% or 261 students.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Confirmed COVID-19 cases falling statewide and in west central Minnesota
While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, an average of more than 230 cases are confirmed each day in Minnesota, and an average of five deaths a day are related to COVID-19.
April 21, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
deputiesmerrillowen
Local
Update: Pope County deputy killed, two others shot responding to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minnesota
A Pope County Sheriff's deputy has died following a Cyrus shooting incident Saturday, according to the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. A Starbuck police officer and two Pope County deputies were shot Saturday evening after they responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Cyrus, Minnesota. There is no continuing threat to the public at this time.
April 16, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 cases fall in west central Minnesota and statewide, state update shows
An average 243 people a day test positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and five people a day die with the disease.
April 14, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Budget cuts on Willmar School Board agenda Monday
Declining enrollment leads to the loss of state aid, which is leading to budget cuts at Willmar Public Schools. Pandemic relief has helped the district avoid cuts until now.
April 09, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
New COVID-19 cases steady, no deaths reported in west central Minnesota
Across Minnesota, 40 deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,051 confirmed cases were reported in the most recent update from the Minnesota Department of Health.
April 07, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Upper Sioux Agency State Park meeting 040623 001.jpg
Local
Land transfer and closing of Upper Sioux Agency State Park draws a crowd, pleas for more communication
More information and communication were the issues at a large informational meeting about the closing of a Minnesota state park and the transfer of the land to the Upper Sioux Community.
April 06, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
031523.N.WCT.WillmarMiddleSchool.02
Local
Willmar Middle School student claims to have gun, a search finds it was a toy
Willmar Middle School leaders found a toy gun when they investigated a report of a student with a weapon and who threatened to use it. School officials praised the students who reported the threat.
April 05, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
middle-school.jpg
Local
Willmar Middle School student claims to have gun, a search finds it was a toy
Willmar Middle School leaders found a toy gun when they investigated a report of a student with a weapon and who threatened to use it. School officials praised the students who reported the threat.
April 05, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota COVID-19 numbers fall in latest state update
More than 40 deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,400 new confirmed cases were reported in the most recent update from the Minnesota Department of Health, released Thursday.
March 31, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Raymond Train Derailment 033023 020.jpg
Local
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her 'heart sank' to hear of Raymond, Minnesota, derailment
Klobuchar says she was relieved to hear that the train that derailed and caught fire in Raymond did not cause long-term contamination
March 30, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Highway 23 Reopens 110422 001.jpg
Local
Detours for Highway 23 Gaps projects between Willmar and St. Cloud to go into effect in May
April 25, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Stock image of math symbols, drawings on a chalkboard
Local
Schools & Students published April 25, 2023
April 25, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.StudentsoftheMonth.002.jpg
Local
Willmar Senior High School names April 2023 students of the month
April 25, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Ryan Newberg of Willmar eyes the ball while taking on the No. 2 doubles of Brainerd with teammate Jonathan Kelpe on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals' duo has a big week in tennis
April 25, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS junior Luke Knudsen, left, tags out Annandale's Nathan Green during a stolen base attempt in a Wright County Conference game on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats net a narrow win over Annandale
April 24, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons 3-0 at home quad
April 24, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown