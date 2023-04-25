Willmar Public Schools' 2022 graduation rate exceeded 2019

WILLMAR — The state’s graduation rates indicate improvements in Willmar’s graduation rates in recent years.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education ’s Minnesota Report Card , Willmar Public Schools graduated more students in June 2022 than in 2019.

In 2022, 265 students graduated from its high schools at the end of the 2021-22 school year, or 75.5% of its students. The district has several programs that prepare students for graduation, including Willmar Senior High, the Area Learning Center and Prairie Lakes Education Center.

The number of students graduating in 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, was 261. In 2020, 230 students graduated, and in 2021, 243 graduated.

Willmar’s student population includes immigrants and refugees, many of whom are learning English and don’t always graduate in four years. Minnesota allows students to continue studying in high school until they turn 21, and the state tracks graduation rates after five, six and seven years.

An additional 52 students in the class of 2019 earned their diplomas in the following three years. The final seven-year graduation rate for the class of 2019 was 86.2% or 313 students. The 2019 rate for the 2019 class was 72.7% or 261 students.