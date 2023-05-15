99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Willmar Public Schools planning for free meals for all kids

Willmar Public Schools' meal program, particularly in elementary grades, has very high participation and that fact should help in planning for the fall, when Minnesota schools will provide meals to all.

WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
A file photo of the Willmar Public Schools sign at the Willmar Education and Arts Center, where the administration offices are located.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 5:29 PM

WILLMAR — Nearly every student in Willmar’s elementary schools eats breakfast and lunch at school, and use is high at other schools, too.

Food and Nutrition Director Danaca Jensen told the Willmar School Board last week that the high level of participation now should help in planning for next year, when all students will receive free school meals.

The Legislature approved the free meal program this year, and the governor has already signed it into law. The new law will permanently provide free meals for all students.

READ MORE

Jensen spoke about the program in her annual report to the board at its May 8 meeting.

Comparing current meal participation to 2018-19, the last “normal” year before the pandemic, she said, that use had greatly increased.

ADVERTISEMENT

For students eating breakfast, the percentage has increased dramatically in the elementary grades, from 65% in 2018-19 to 99% this year. For the same time, it rose from 45% to 57% at the Senior High. It dropped, however, at the Middle School from 66% to 57%.

The percentage of students eating school lunch increased across the board, from 93% in 2018-19 to 96% this school year for elementary students, from 90% to 92% at the Middle School and from 74% to 86% at the high school.

The district served a total of 336,343 breakfasts and 397,611 lunches from September through March, she said.

Jensen said the department will continue to serve the same quality and quantity of food it has been serving.

A $38,000 grant will help boost the Farm to School program the district has had for many years, said Rose Erickson, the department’s assistant director.

This year, students have been served Minnesota-grown apples, lettuce, cheese curds and wild rice.

“We’re hoping for asparagus in the next few weeks,” Erickson said.

“I had kids that ate two or three lunches,” said board member Mary Amon. “How will that work?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary Amon, Willmar School Board candidate
Mary Amon, Willmar School Board

Jensen said one standard lunch is free for everyone, but students who want more food will still need a lunch account to pay for it. A full second meal would be the adult price, which is currently $2.25 for breakfast and $4.95 for lunch.

If they want another entree or an extra sandwich, they will pay a la carte prices, which can range from 25 cents to $2.50, according to the district’s website.

“So parents will still need to put money in,” Amon said.

“We encourage households to continue putting money in those accounts, so they can continue paying for those extras if they need to,” Jensen said.

More from LINDA VANDERWERF
coronavirus art graphic
Health
West central Minnesota's confirmed COVID-19 cases at lowest point this year
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases are at their lowest this year in Minnesota. An average of three deaths and 120 new cases are still reported each day.
May 12, 2023 02:35 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Lunch Buddies 041423 011.jpg
Local
Willmar Lunch Buddy Program that pairs Ridgewater and elementary students celebrates 25th anniversary
The Lunch Buddy Program, a Ridgewater College/Willmar Public Schools program, has paired college students and elementary students for 25 years. Students eat lunch and spend time together once a week.
May 06, 2023 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board to meet Monday, May 8, 2023
A report on Willmar Public Schools' Food and Nutrition Department is on the agenda for the board's meeting at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.
May 05, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 case numbers continue to increase but slowly compared to pandemic peaks
In the most recent state update, the state reported 1,235 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths in a week.
May 05, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 falling in west central Minnesota and across the state
Cases of COVID-19 are declining in Minnesota, but 180 people are confirmed to have the disease every day, and nearly 200 people are in hospitals with it.
April 28, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Willmar Educators 041823 001.jpg
Local
Willmar Public Schools teachers say Willmar's 'cool' comes from its diversity
Cayle Hovland, a first-year teacher in Willmar, said when she went to college, she learned she had been lucky to grow up in a city where she got to know many different types of people.
April 26, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Tribune file photo Willmar Senior High School building
Local
Willmar Public Schools' 2022 graduation rate exceeded 2019
Willmar's graduation rates improved from 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, to 2022, when 265 students graduated.
April 25, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
Confirmed COVID-19 cases falling statewide and in west central Minnesota
While confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, an average of more than 230 cases are confirmed each day in Minnesota, and an average of five deaths a day are related to COVID-19.
April 21, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
deputiesmerrillowen
Local
Update: Pope County deputy killed, two others shot responding to a domestic incident in Cyrus, Minnesota
A Pope County Sheriff's deputy has died following a Cyrus shooting incident Saturday, according to the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. A Starbuck police officer and two Pope County deputies were shot Saturday evening after they responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Cyrus, Minnesota. There is no continuing threat to the public at this time.
April 16, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
coronavirus art graphic
Health
COVID-19 cases fall in west central Minnesota and statewide, state update shows
An average 243 people a day test positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and five people a day die with the disease.
April 14, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf

In other action at the May 8 meeting, the board voted to not renew the contracts of three more probationary teachers, adding to the list of more than 20 who were not renewed in a similar resolution last month.

Human Resources Director Liz Windingstad said some of the layoffs are due to licensing issues, and those teachers could be back if the issues are resolved.

photo of Liz Windingstad, director of human resources, Willmar Public Schools
Liz Windingstad, director of human resources, Willmar Public Schools

Because the teachers do not have tenure, the board is not required to give a reason for ending their contracts. The teachers may ask to be given the reasons for the board’s action, though.

Enrollment in the district was 4,031 students, said Business and Finance Director Kathryn Haase. Enrollment has dropped slightly in recent months, but remains near the enrollment average predicted in the district's revised budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kathryn Haase.jpg
Willmar Public Schools Business and Finance Director Kathryn Haase

The board approved an increase in admissions fees for school events. The increase was approved by superintendents at a Central Lakes Conference meeting last month.

Fees for students will increase from $4 to $5. Fees for adults will increase from $6 to $7. For Central Lakes Conference tournament events, the adult charge will be $8.

Gifts and donations accepted at the meeting totaled $44,838. The largest was a $28,000 grant from United Way of West Central Minnesota for the Child Guide Program. The program is funded by grants and hires child advocates in the elementary schools. A $400 grant for the program at Lakeland Elementary came from Bethel Lutheran Church.

Other donations were for baseball uniforms, team photos, boys and girls golf clothing and supplies, songfest accompanists and related expenses, music lessons and the FFA program.

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
What To Read Next
Lotto.jpg
Local
Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets this week at locations across Minnesota
May 15, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press staff report
2981846+ambulance.jpg
Local
Morton, Minnesota, man pronounced dead at the scene of horseback riding accident
May 15, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: Willmar Cardinals go 0-3 at tournament
May 14, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS powers its way to the MaxBat Classic title
May 14, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular
May 12, 2023 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown