Willmar Public Schools teachers say Willmar's 'cool' comes from its diversity

Cayle Hovland, a first-year teacher in Willmar, said when she went to college, she learned she had been lucky to grow up in a city where she got to know many different types of people.

Willmar Educators 041823 001.jpg
Roosevelt Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Cayle Hovland works with a group of students during an afternoon project in her classroom on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
Today at 6:33 AM

WILLMAR — Family ties and Willmar’s diversity drew a recent college graduate home to begin her teaching career. Her dad returned to Willmar to teach nearly 30 years ago.

A video featuring the second and third generations of a teaching family is the third in a series from Willmar Public Schools.

In the video, Lyle Hovland, a 30-year teaching veteran and son of a Willmar teacher, and his daughter Cayle Hovland, a first-year teacher, discuss the experience of teachers in Willmar’s schools. Both graduated from Willmar Senior High School.

Willmar Educators 041823 002.jpg
Willmar Senior High School psychology teacher Lyle Hovland talks Friday, April 14, 2023, with students in his Psychology and Film course that he co-teaches with Amy Grussing.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
The video series is part of an effort to inform longtime residents and newcomers about the district and what it has to offer.

The first videos were about the student and family experiences at Willmar Public Schools.

In an interview with the West Central Tribune, Lyle Hovland, 52, talked about teaching in Willmar with his father, Leon Hovland, a high school math teacher who retired in 2001 and died in 2009.

Lyle taught two years in Red Wing before returning to Willmar. He taught junior high students one year and moved to teaching high school social studies.

Willmar Educators 041823 003.jpg
Roosevelt Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Cayle Hovland writes down things her class covered throughout the day in her classroom on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“I got to spend nine years with my dad, teaching right next door, and that was one of the greatest joys of my life,” he said. “He was the reason I was a teacher; I absolutely loved seeing my dad teach.”

Now, he’s enjoying the “treat” of having his daughter, 22, teach in the district, too.

Lyle Hovland said he believes they were asked to make the video because “so many kids say, ‘I can’t wait to get out of Willmar,’ and both of us decided to come back.”

Willmar Educators 041823 004.jpg
Lyle Hovland smiles while receiving an answer to a question from a student in his Psychology and Film course at Willmar Senior High School on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Cayle Hovland said she knew in high school she wanted to be a teacher, and coming back to Willmar “was the plan the whole time.”

In the video, she said, “It’s such a cool community to grow up in, so that’s why I wanted to come back. ... I took courses with my dad, and I took courses with really good teachers. To see them and how they changed my life, I want to do that for my students.”

In 2018, she was among a group of Willmar graduates who, in a recognition ceremony, signed letters of intent to become teachers.

Willmar Educators 041823 005.jpg
Roosevelt Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Cayle Hovland works with students Genesis Anariba, from left, Bianca Galvan and Lexie Valverde in her classroom on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“You could make the decision of a Willmar principal really easy a few years from now,” Senior High Principal Paul Schmitz told the future teachers. “If you decide to come back home, we’d love to have you.”

In an interview, Cayle Hovland said she’s enjoying her first year teaching while developing her teaching style and learning what works for her.

It's been a busy year for her. A standout high school and college athlete, she’s coached tennis and track. She's planning a wedding for this summer, too.

Willmar Educators 041823 006.jpg
Lyle Hovland talks to students during his Psychology and Film class at Willmar Senior High School on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

She’s gotten to know some of her former teachers on a new level. While it felt a little odd at first to use first names, “It’s been fun to come back and hang out with the people I had as teachers,” she said.

The year has been more enjoyable than stressful, she said, thanks to district efforts to support its new teachers.

“We welcome all diversity, and it's a place where you can learn,” Cayle Hovland said in the video. “I’m still learning about different cultures; I’m still learning about different individuals.”

Willmar Educators 041823 007.jpg
Roosevelt Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Cayle Hovland provides instruction to her students on Friday, April 14, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

She expanded in the later interview. “Something I realized at college is how lucky I was to grow up in a diverse community, because that was my normal,” she said. “I didn't realize that other students didn’t even know a Somali individual; that was bizarre to me.”

She added, “I think it’s amazing that our kids and people here get to interact with many different cultures.”

In the video, she said, “You’re never going to just come to this place, and do this job. It’s always going to be changing, and it’s just a fun way to live life and constantly learn.”

In the interview, Lyle Hovland said he has appreciated getting to know so many different students in the classes he teachers. “It’s fun to see them be able to grow here, no matter who they are,” he said.

“Obviously, we’re not perfect, no place is, but our kids are willing to learn about others and not worry about stereotypes,” he said. “It’s part of who we are; it’s our fabric.”

To close the video, Lyle Hovland said, “I’m proud of our teachers in Willmar. ... I would welcome anybody to come and at least try and see what we have to offer. ... I just think we’re a special place.”

Linda Vanderwerf
By Linda Vanderwerf
In 42 years in the newspaper industry, Linda Vanderwerf has worked at several daily newspapers in Minnesota, including the Mesabi Daily News, now called the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia. Previously, she worked for the Las Cruces Sun-News in New Mexico and the Rapid City Journal in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has been a reporter at the West Central Tribune for nearly 27 years.

Vanderwerf can be reached at email: lvanderwerf@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4340
